Tradelog entrusts Metrocargo Italia with new intermodal traffic between France and Italy

Last week a service was activated
intermodal between France and Italy for the transport of container silos
filled with anhydride dust which is carried out by Metrocargo
Italy on behalf of the Piedmontese logistics company Tradelog
using the railway connection operated by FuoriMuro Impresa
Ferroviaria, which is 28.6% owned by the same
Metrocargo Italy.
The service connects the south of France by rail (Miramas,
Marseille) and northern Italy (Castelguelfo, Parma). 'The axis
French - explained Mauro De Caria, sales manager of
Tradelog - represents one of our reference markets and we
We already use intermodal services
between the north of France and Italy and we are also analyzing
the possibility of creating for a door-to-door service
dedicated to one of our biggest customers».