Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president of Uniport

Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president
of the National Union of Port Companies (Uniport), the association
member of FISE representing companies from around the world
logistic-port that count over 4,500 employees and a turnover
aggregate of approximately 1.5 billion euros. The Board of Directors,
meeting today in Rome, he collected the indications received from the
Committee of Wise Men, identifying the successor of Federico Barbera,
which for many years has led the development of Uniport, in the current
President and CEO of Terminal CO.NA.TE.CO and
Soteco of Naples. The candidacy of Legora de Feo will be
proposal to the shareholders' meeting on July 3rd.
The future president of Uniport has several behind him
Experience as CEO of various companies
companies operating in the field of logistics, intermodality
and port terminalism, and has strongly linked its activity
managerial and entrepreneurial to the MSC group, multinational of the
maritime transport and logistics based in Geneva, but since
heart and Neapolitan origins. Legora de Feo also boasts a
long experience in the Confindustria system and
Confcommercio/Conftrasporto Nazionale, with roles and positions of
high responsibility, in addition to having held positions in
Board of Directors of Banks and the Chamber of Commerce
of Naples.