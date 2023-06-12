Federlogistica invites to accelerate the digitalization of logistics and ports

It is no longer possible to wait any longer and you have to
accelerating the digitalization of logistics and ports. They have it
underlined the president and vice president of
Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo and Davide Falteri, in
occasion of the conference entitled "The state of implementation
of the National Logistics Platform and interoperability
among the information systems" organized by the Federation and
held today in Genoa.
The two representatives of Federlogistica highlighted the
need to proceed rapidly in the definition of
calls for cybersecurity in the logistics system and ports (between
The other object last Friday of an attack by
Russian hackers), to close ranks to make those 253 expendable
millions of euros allocated by the NRP to the digitisation of the
port and logistic system and of which it has not yet been
used not even a penny, to avoid that in the phase of
reallocation of Plan funds are likely to be
Resized.
Moreover, for Merlo and Falteri it is necessary to think in an innovative way
to fill the gap of ideas on the topic of digitalization, also
exploiting coordination capabilities on the so-called
Internet diving and training. Finally - they added - is
It is necessary to promote rapid work with the Italian Government
transposition of the NIS 2 directive on cyber and at the same time
push many Port System Authorities, especially in the
Mezzogiorno, to equip itself with PCS (Port Community Systems), which
represent the indispensable basis for planning and implementation
a national logistics platform that is able to find
In digitalization, methods to increase the efficiency of
national logistics and port system, and to guarantee the same
those levels of security that today seem not to be sufficient
to face cyber security risks.