13 June 2023 - Year XXVII
LOGISTICS
Federlogistica invites to accelerate the digitalization of logistics and ports
Among the proposed actions, push many Port System Authorities, especially in the South, to equip themselves with Port Community Systems
Genova
June 12, 2023
It is no longer possible to wait any longer and you have to accelerating the digitalization of logistics and ports. They have it underlined the president and vice president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo and Davide Falteri, in occasion of the conference entitled "The state of implementation of the National Logistics Platform and interoperability among the information systems" organized by the Federation and held today in Genoa.

The two representatives of Federlogistica highlighted the need to proceed rapidly in the definition of calls for cybersecurity in the logistics system and ports (between The other object last Friday of an attack by Russian hackers), to close ranks to make those 253 expendable millions of euros allocated by the NRP to the digitisation of the port and logistic system and of which it has not yet been used not even a penny, to avoid that in the phase of reallocation of Plan funds are likely to be Resized.

Moreover, for Merlo and Falteri it is necessary to think in an innovative way to fill the gap of ideas on the topic of digitalization, also exploiting coordination capabilities on the so-called Internet diving and training. Finally - they added - is It is necessary to promote rapid work with the Italian Government transposition of the NIS 2 directive on cyber and at the same time push many Port System Authorities, especially in the Mezzogiorno, to equip itself with PCS (Port Community Systems), which represent the indispensable basis for planning and implementation a national logistics platform that is able to find In digitalization, methods to increase the efficiency of national logistics and port system, and to guarantee the same those levels of security that today seem not to be sufficient to face cyber security risks.
PORTS
The Grimaldi Group selected as a preferential bidder for the 67% acquisition of the Heraklion Port Authority
The Grimaldi Group selected as a preferential bidder for the 67% acquisition of the Heraklion Port Authority
Athens
An offer of the value of 80 million euros
TRADE
The Ukrainian Grain Association proposes to Europe two alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports
Brussels
Call for subsidizing European railway companies that transport them and to define a corridor in Romanian territorial waters
Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president of Uniport
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president of Uniport
Rome
He will take over to Federico Barbera. The candidacy will be proposed at the shareholders ' meeting on July 3
SHIPPING
In July it will increase the value of transit rights in the Turkish Stories
Ankara
Last autumn Turkey decided to update it every year
CRONACA
Una squadra della Brigata S. Marco è intervenuta per bloccare clandestini armati a bordo di una nave ro-ro
U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to step in to unlock labour talks at West Coast ports
PORTS
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to intervene to unblock labor negotiations at West Coast ports
Washington
Clark : A major disruption of work in Los Angeles and Long Beach would cost nearly half a billion dollars a day and a more extensive strike a billion
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
SHIPPING
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
Taipei
However, the trend seems to signal the conclusion of the cycle of rapid growth and degrowth of the last two years.
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftransportation
Rome
It happens to the historic "number one" Paolo Uggis
PORTS
The AdSP of the Straits can reactivate the tender for the detection of the dealers of the two ferry terminals in the port of Messina
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
PORTS
CMA CGM increases its presence in the Spanish port market
Valencia
Acquired 49% percent of COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Holdings
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
Bern
Bought 35% percent of the capital in hand at Swiss Combi. Muhm appointed new member of the Group Directorate for Freight Traffic
PORTS
The Court of Auditors sticks to the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
Rome
Still incomplete the administrative and management unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
PORTS
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Venice
The new contract has a duration of 15 years
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
Oslo
The project was presented today by Norwegian Hurtigruten and is carried out together with 11 other partners including the VARD
Three ferries in Caronte & Tourist ferries and assets for 29 million
Palermo
The company expresses full confidence in the work of the judiciary, confident that the suitability of the ships will also be ascertained.
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
SAFETY & SECURITY
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
Høvik
A DNV survey reveals that the sector is behind with investments and measures for cybersecurity
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia, markup of the surcharge on goods to finance the further prolongation of the antemurale
Cyvitavecchia
The former Privilege area will be dedicated to logistics
PORTS
Giampieri has been confirmed as president of Assoports
Rome
Among the next challenges-he recalled-the revisit of the laws of reform of the port legislation
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel will buy South Africa's Moran Cargo
Schindellegi
Is specialized in the segment of the shipment of perishable products
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
SHIPPING
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
Ismailia
In April it was crossed by 2,298 ships (+ 19.1%)
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
PORTS
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
Genoa
Registered flexions of -7.4% and -6.8% respectively
NEWS
Fraudulent mechanism for tax evasion and tax evasion implemented by a paved logistics company
SHIPPING
X-Press Feeders order six dual-fuel container ships from 1,250 teu
Singapore
Will be built by Chinese CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
SHIPPING
Japan's ONE took delivery of its first 24,000-teu container ship
Kure
Another five ships of the same capacity built by Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation will follow.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Switzerland will subsidize the travelling motorway between Fribourg and Novara until 2028
Bern
Measures will be introduced to make the Swiss merchant naval flag more attractive
PORTS
FEPORT discussed the effects on ports and terminalists of EU climate rules
Saintes Maries de la Mer
Highlights the need for European governments to transpose the minimum corporate tax directive to avoid distortions caused by tonnage tax
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2022, combined European transport marked a slight decline.
Brussels
Historical record of national volumes, while international traffic has decreased by -0.5%
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri has entered into a contract of assistance for German submarines
Trieste
It will take five years and envisions call interventions
LOGISTICS
Federlogistics calls for accelerating digitalization of logistics and ports
Genoa
Among the proposed actions, we are pushing many Port System Authorities, especially in the Mezzogiorno, to equip Port Community Systems
INDUSTRY
Accelleron adapts the design of turbochargers to the decarbonisation needs of shipping
Baden
The replacement of the rotor subgroup takes place on the occasion of a single stopover of the ship in a port
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tradelog relies on Metrocargo Italia with new intermodal traffic between France and Italy
Genoa
Provides for the transport of container silo full of anhydride powder
ECONOMY
Agreement the Italian and Mauritanian maritime clusters
Rome
It has been initialed by Federation of the Sea, Cluster BIG and Cluster Maritime Mauritanien
PORTS
Webuild, posits about 100,000 tons of gravel for Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
Two ships carry 3,000 tons of material per day from Piombino
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
SHIPPING
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
Go Ligure
The line links Italy with Turkey through the port of Piraeus
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt deem positive the government's first measures on maritime transport
Rome
Urge to reconsider the allocation of resources for the training of staff by providing them to workers
INDUSTRY
Thales opens a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal in La Spezia
The Spezia
The goal is the strengthening of the partnership with the Italian Navy.
Today in Copenhagen, the baptism of MSC Euribia will take place
CRUISES
Today in Copenhagen, baptism will take place in Copenhagen. MSC Euribia
Copenhagen
The 22nd ship of MSC Cruciere will be employed in Northern Europe
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
ENVIRONMENT
In Genoa, the largest photovoltaic plant carried out by private individuals in port areas in Italy
It was installed by the shipyard Friend & Co. with an investment of around one million euros
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich rents a bettle for LNG at Dutch Titan
Genoa
It has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters. Will be used in Europe
PORTS
APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg
The Hague
The activity was started in March 2021
TRUCKING
The Committee of the AdSP Ligure West urges to recognize the narrowers of the promised drivers after the collapse of Morandi bridge
ASSOCIATIONS
Gaudenzio Relatives appointed Director-General of ANCIP
Rome
He is legal expert in maritime-port and lecturer in the Law of Transport
PORTS
A commission will begin to analyse the issues of port reform
Rome
The creation of the body was voted on yesterday by the National Coordination Conference of the Port System Authorities
PORTS
Uilt urges prior confrontation with social partners on reform of port legislation
Rome
Resume as soon as-exhorts Tarlazzi and Odone-the permanent discussion table on ports
JOBS
Confitarma's applause for the entry into force of the new provisions for machine directors
Rome
Gavarone : It simplifies life
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie buys Belgian Crossport
Luxembourg
The company has logistical areas with a capacity of 120mila square meters near Ghent Port
CRUISES
The new cruise terminal of the Indian port of Chennai has been inaugurated.
Chennai
Next year, the completion of three more crucieristic approvers is expected.
AVIATION
The handling of the freight traffic at Genoa airport was entrusted to the city's freight forwarders
Genoa
Giachero (Spediport) : It is essential to relaunch the cargo sector
PORTS
At the end of the month APM Terminals will leave the management of the Itajaí terminal container
Itajaí
Superintendência do Porto will try to implement a new transitional solution pending the tender unopened by the federal government
LOGISTICS
GEODIS has bought Swiss Transport & Shipping helvetica
Levallois-Perret
In 2022, it recorded a turnover of 58 million Swiss francs
MEETINGS
Conference in Genoa on the State of Implementation of the National Logistics Platform
Genoa
Organized by Federlogistics and Conftransporto-Confcommerce, it will be held next Monday
PORTS
Livorno, air quality monitoring campaign in neighboring city areas to port
Livorno
The discovery campaign will last 240 days
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement in Canada to propose "Vigilance" patrolman for the Royal Canadian Navy
Trieste
Two initiatives to commemorate Giuseppe Bono
ASSOCIATIONS
On June 30 in Genoa, the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party will take place
Genoa
The event is promoted by Assagents
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy's Navy
Trieste
The first two batons will be delivered in 2027 and 2029
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
INDUSTRY
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
Zurich
The first prototype will be available in 2025
PORTS
Final free route to the link between the port of Ancona and the State Road 16
Ancona
Aquaroli : It is a fundamental work for the development of the port, Ancona and the Marche
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of La Méridionale
Marseille
Next order for two new LNG ships announced
YACHTING
Venice Boat Show inaugurated
Venice
Over 220 exhibitors. 300 boats presented, 240 of which in the water
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova MSC Euribia
CRUISES
MSC Cruises took in delivery the new MSC Euribia
Saint-Nazaire
In the ship yard of Chantiers de l'Atlantique also took place the coin ceremony of "MSC World America"
ENVIRONMENT
Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the regional agency of the Marches for environmental protection
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders to HHI the construction of five portacontainer from 15.500 teu
Keelung
Commitment worth $927.9 million
PORTS
