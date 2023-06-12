The Grimaldi group selected as the preferred bidder for the acquisition of 67% of the Port Authority of Heraklion
Submitted an offer worth 80 million euros
Atene
June 12, 2023
The Grimaldi Group has been selected as bidder
preferential for the acquisition of 67% of the share capital
of the Port Authority of Heraklion, with value offer
of 80 million euros that the Italian shipowning group has
presented through the consortium formed by its own
Grimaldi companies Euromed and Minoan Lines and that has surpassed that
advanced by the consortium composed of GEK Terna, Aviareps Hellas and
Nectar Holdings.
Announcing today the outcome of the examination of the two tenders, the
Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the agency that
manages the privatization of Greek assets, highlighted that
the high price offered by the Grimaldi group "testifies to the
Trust of the international investment community in
development prospects of the port of Heraklion, in Crete, and
the Greek economy as a whole'.
HRADF will now send tender documentation to the Court
of the Accounts which will have to examine it in order to grant approval to
continuation of which contracts will be signed.
