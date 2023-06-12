Fincantieri has signed a service contract for German submarines

Within the framework of the government cooperation programme and
industrial between Italy and Germany relating to the class of
U-212A submarines, Fincantieri has signed with the Directorate of
Naval Armaments of the General Secretariat of Defence and Directorate
National Armaments team a contract for assistance on request
of the boats of the German Navy. The contract will have
five-year duration and will replicate the model of assistance to
request that Fincantieri operates on the boats of the Navy
Italian, i.e. intervening on call to ensure the most
High performance of the drives.
The U-212A Program was born with an agreement between the Ministries of
Defence of Italy and Germany in 1996 and derives from the need for
Italian Navy to have a new
class of submarines responding to modern operational requirements.
The path of international cooperation was taken by way of
of the extensive consonances between the needs of the armed forces of the two
Countries for both operational requirements and timing
realization. The U-212A fleet of the Italian Navy counts four
Unity, the German one counts six.