Assigned the extraordinary maintenance works of the docks and squares of the port of Augusta

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale has signed with the Consorzio Stabile InfraTech the
contract for executive design and maintenance work
extraordinary quays and forecourts of the port of Augsburg,
contract - the harbour authority has announced - which has been
awarded following a tender with a discount in
percentage points of 18%, corresponding to a net amount of
over 17.8 million euro plus security charges
company equal to 155 thousand euros and labor costs equal to 3.2
Million. The time needed to complete all the work included
in the contract is fixed in consecutive natural days
starting from the date of the report of delivery of the works, to which they must
add another 90 days for the executive design.
The AdSP has remembered that the work is preparatory to the
construction of cold ironing plants, financed with funds
the PNRR, the invitation to tender for which is to be published,
with a contract consisting in the supply of all the technology of
distribution of high-voltage energy under the quay whose
Value will amount to approximately 32 million euros.
"By the end of June - explained the president
dell'AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina - we count to contract all the
works financed by PNRR funds allocated to this body, so as to
have time to carry out the related works and spend all the
resources within the tight deadlines imposed by the European measure.
I am very pleased with the efforts made so far by the offices, and
I hope this is just the beginning."
By next July 17, moreover, offers are expected for
the renovation of the fire-fighting system of the commercial port of
Augusta, for the realization of which some
days ago a special call for tenders for an amount of 1.15 million.