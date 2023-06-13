At Mercitalia Shunting and Dinazzano Po the railway maneuvers in the port of Ravenna

The Temporary Association of Companies composed of the company
Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal of the FS Italiane group and
the railway company "Dinazzano Po" has
awarded management for the next five years, plus three
optional renewal, railway shunting services in the port
of Ravenna. The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
North Central highlighted that with the signing of the contract
Not only does it extend the flexibility of
railway shunting and service hours (available 24 hours a day)
day and seven days a week) but also increases interoperability
of digital systems through the implementation of the "RAIL" module
within the Port Community System of Ravenna, for the purposes of
development of digital services for logistics efficiency
port between the operator of the manoeuvre, the terminal operators and the undertakings
Railway.
The new concession has a total value of 38 million
of euros. The service will employ a total of 42 workers,
supported by coordination staff and instructors, and a park
Vehicles consisting of eight locomotives.
The Ravenna port authority has recalled that in port transit
already ten thousand trains every year and that, as a result of the
infrastructural development interventions that are being carried out
linked to the Ravenna Port Hub Project and RFI projects for
the strengthening of the freight yards on the left and right Channel
Candiano, a future growth in cargo volumes is expected
ports moved by rail. Currently the port counts
35 kilometres of track and ten companies connected to the
rail and in 2022 there were about four million tons
of goods transported by train, with an incidence of traffic
railway, equal to 13.5% of the total loads handled in port.