Italian exports are growing in the Centre, while they are falling in the North-West, North-East, South and islands
Istat snapshot of cyclical and trend changes relating to the first quarter of this year
Roma
June 13, 2023
If in the first quarter of 2023 exports from all macros
Italian regions recorded a significant increase in the trend, not
This was the case with the cyclical variation, which
was slightly negative for the North-West regions and the
North-East, showed a more pronounced decline in the South and
in the islands and was markedly positive in the Centre.
Istat has announced that in the first three months of this year the
exports from Central Italy totalled a value of 32.2
billion euros, with an increase of +6.1% on the trimester
previous and with a trend increase of +20.3% on the first
quarter of 2022. In the first three months of 2023, exports from
North-West, amounting to 60.8 billion, marked a decline
cyclical of -0.5% and a trend increase of +9.8%;
those from the North-East, equal to 50.9 billion, showed a
cyclical reduction of -0.9% and a trend increase of +5.1%.
In the first quarter of this year exports from the South and the islands,
of the total value of 16.7 billion euros, marked
overall a contraction of -2,5% on the previous quarter
and increments on the first trimester of 2022 pairs to +14.0%
relative to the South and +2.1% for the islands.
The global value of Italian exports in the first quarter of
This year it stood at 159.5 billion euros, with a
sustained trend growth of +9.8% on the corresponding period
of 2022.
The National Institute of Statistics has specified that in the first
three months of 2023 most of the Italian regions recorded
export increases in value: the most marked for Marche
(+101.9%) - which alone contributed 2.8 percentage points
to the year-on-year growth of national exports -, Molise
(+25.2%), Campania (+23.9%), Tuscany (+17.1%) and Piedmont (+16.8%).
On the other hand, there were reductions in exports for Lazio (-11.7%),
Aosta Valley (-10.9%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-9.9%), Liguria
(-6.7%) and Sicily (-2.4%).
On an annual basis, the largest contributions to trend growth
of national exports derive from the increase in sales of
Marche to China (+4,415.3%) and Belgium (+332.8%), Lombardy
to the United States (+25.6%) and Switzerland (+23.6%), Piedmont to
France (+33.3%), Germany (+25.5%) and the United States (+28.2%) and
Tuscany to the United States (+42.0%). Negative contributions, on the other hand,
come from the contraction of Lazio's exports to Belgium
(-47.5%), Germany (-16.4%) and Poland (-35.6%), Friuli-Venezia
Giulia to the United States (-62.4%) and Tuscany to
Switzerland (-30.1%).
In the provincial analysis of exports - he specified again
Istat - Ascoli Piceno shows positive performance,
Milan, Turin, Livorno, Naples, Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Verona and
Padua. The largest negative contributions come from Latina,
Gorizia, Parma, Frosinone, Mantua, Genoa, Syracuse, Terni, Bari and
Ferrara.
