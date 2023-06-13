testata inforMARE
Cerca
14 June 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:32 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
TRADE
Italian exports are growing in the Centre, while they are falling in the North-West, North-East, South and islands
Istat snapshot of cyclical and trend changes relating to the first quarter of this year
Roma
June 13, 2023
If in the first quarter of 2023 exports from all macros Italian regions recorded a significant increase in the trend, not This was the case with the cyclical variation, which was slightly negative for the North-West regions and the North-East, showed a more pronounced decline in the South and in the islands and was markedly positive in the Centre. Istat has announced that in the first three months of this year the exports from Central Italy totalled a value of 32.2 billion euros, with an increase of +6.1% on the trimester previous and with a trend increase of +20.3% on the first quarter of 2022. In the first three months of 2023, exports from North-West, amounting to 60.8 billion, marked a decline cyclical of -0.5% and a trend increase of +9.8%; those from the North-East, equal to 50.9 billion, showed a cyclical reduction of -0.9% and a trend increase of +5.1%. In the first quarter of this year exports from the South and the islands, of the total value of 16.7 billion euros, marked overall a contraction of -2,5% on the previous quarter and increments on the first trimester of 2022 pairs to +14.0% relative to the South and +2.1% for the islands.

The global value of Italian exports in the first quarter of This year it stood at 159.5 billion euros, with a sustained trend growth of +9.8% on the corresponding period of 2022.

The National Institute of Statistics has specified that in the first three months of 2023 most of the Italian regions recorded export increases in value: the most marked for Marche (+101.9%) - which alone contributed 2.8 percentage points to the year-on-year growth of national exports -, Molise (+25.2%), Campania (+23.9%), Tuscany (+17.1%) and Piedmont (+16.8%). On the other hand, there were reductions in exports for Lazio (-11.7%), Aosta Valley (-10.9%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (-9.9%), Liguria (-6.7%) and Sicily (-2.4%).

On an annual basis, the largest contributions to trend growth of national exports derive from the increase in sales of Marche to China (+4,415.3%) and Belgium (+332.8%), Lombardy to the United States (+25.6%) and Switzerland (+23.6%), Piedmont to France (+33.3%), Germany (+25.5%) and the United States (+28.2%) and Tuscany to the United States (+42.0%). Negative contributions, on the other hand, come from the contraction of Lazio's exports to Belgium (-47.5%), Germany (-16.4%) and Poland (-35.6%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia to the United States (-62.4%) and Tuscany to Switzerland (-30.1%).

In the provincial analysis of exports - he specified again Istat - Ascoli Piceno shows positive performance, Milan, Turin, Livorno, Naples, Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Verona and Padua. The largest negative contributions come from Latina, Gorizia, Parma, Frosinone, Mantua, Genoa, Syracuse, Terni, Bari and Ferrara.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Last April the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna increased by 9.5%
Ravenna
As of May 2023, the preliminary consunation is 2.5 million tonnes, the second highest volume of the last 22 years.
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 1.9%
Singapore
In the first five months of 2023, an increase of 0.5% percent was marked.
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in Russian ports grew by 10%
St. Petersburg
In the first five months of 2023, 379.0 million tons of cargo were handled (+ 11.2%)
In the second quarter of 2023, the connections of Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime services grew by 3.8% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2023, the connections of Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime services grew by 3.8% percent.
Geneva
The only reduction in links has been recorded by the port of Ravenna
Italian exports continue to grow at the Centre, while in the North West, Northeast, South and South and South Africa.
TRADE
Italian exports are growing at the Centre, while the North West, North East, South and South
Rome
Snapshot of the Istat on the conjunctural and trend changes related to the first quarter of this year
PORTS
In Mercitalia Shunting and Dinazzano Po the railway manoeuvres in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
The new concession, which lasted five years, has a total value of 38 million euros.
PORTS
Assigned the extraordinary maintenance work of the docks and the aprons of the port of Augusta
August
Short notice of the tender for the realization of cold ironing plants
The Grimaldi Group selected as a preferential bidder for the 67% acquisition of the Heraklion Port Authority
PORTS
The Grimaldi Group selected as a preferential bidder for the 67% acquisition of the Heraklion Port Authority
Athens
An offer of the value of 80 million euros
TRADE
The Ukrainian Grain Association proposes to Europe two alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports
Brussels
Call for subsidizing European railway companies that transport them and to define a corridor in Romanian territorial waters
Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president of Uniport
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Legora de Feo will be the new president of Uniport
Rome
He will take over to Federico Barbera. The candidacy will be proposed at the shareholders ' meeting on July 3
SHIPPING
In July it will increase the value of transit rights in the Turkish Stories
Ankara
Last autumn Turkey decided to update it every year
CRONACA
Una squadra della Brigata S. Marco è intervenuta per bloccare clandestini armati a bordo di una nave ro-ro
U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to step in to unlock labour talks at West Coast ports
PORTS
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to intervene to unblock labor negotiations at West Coast ports
Washington
Clark : A major disruption of work in Los Angeles and Long Beach would cost nearly half a billion dollars a day and a more extensive strike a billion
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
SHIPPING
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
Taipei
However, the trend seems to signal the conclusion of the cycle of rapid growth and degrowth of the last two years.
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftransportation
Rome
It happens to the historic "number one" Paolo Uggis
PORTS
The AdSP of the Straits can reactivate the tender for the detection of the dealers of the two ferry terminals in the port of Messina
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
PORTS
CMA CGM increases its presence in the Spanish port market
Valencia
Acquired 49% percent of COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Holdings
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
Bern
Bought 35% percent of the capital in hand at Swiss Combi. Muhm appointed new member of the Group Directorate for Freight Traffic
PORTS
The Court of Auditors sticks to the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
Rome
Still incomplete the administrative and management unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
PORTS
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Venice
The new contract has a duration of 15 years
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
Oslo
The project was presented today by Norwegian Hurtigruten and is carried out together with 11 other partners including the VARD
NEWS
Three ferries in Caronte & Tourist ferries and assets for 29 million
Palermo
The company expresses full confidence in the work of the judiciary, confident that the suitability of the ships will also be ascertained.
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
SAFETY & SECURITY
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
Høvik
A DNV survey reveals that the sector is behind with investments and measures for cybersecurity
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia, markup of the surcharge on goods to finance the further prolongation of the antemurale
Cyvitavecchia
The former Privilege area will be dedicated to logistics
PORTS
The work of dredging the imbocation of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto has been taken into action.
Ancona
The intervention responds to the demands of local fleet operators
LOGISTICS
Metrocargo Italia is carrying out a new warehouse in Arquata Scrivia
Genoa
The area of 4,000 square meters will double at the beginning of next year
PORTS
Still a month of drop to two percentage figures of container traffic for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Long Beach / Los Angeles
On Friday, in Palermo, a conference on "Maritime Infrastructure : Works and Services for Security in the Ports"
Rome
It is organized by the Angopi
Port of Salerno, proclaimed the state of agitation of precarious workers Intime
Salerno
Request the activation of the cooling table and conciliation
AVIATION
ANAMA's disappointment over the ban on the expansion of the Cargo City of Malpensa airport
Milan
Albertini : severe absence of a systemic view of the policy in support of the development of the logistics system and international trade
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri has entered into a contract of assistance for German submarines
Trieste
It will take five years and envisions call interventions
LOGISTICS
Federlogistics calls for accelerating digitalization of logistics and ports
Genoa
Among the proposed actions, we are pushing many Port System Authorities, especially in the Mezzogiorno, to equip Port Community Systems
INDUSTRY
Accelleron adapts the design of turbochargers to the decarbonisation needs of shipping
Baden
The replacement of the rotor subgroup takes place on the occasion of a single stopover of the ship in a port
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tradelog relies on Metrocargo Italia with new intermodal traffic between France and Italy
Genoa
Provides for the transport of container silo full of anhydride powder
ECONOMY
Agreement the Italian and Mauritanian maritime clusters
Rome
It has been initialed by Federation of the Sea, Cluster BIG and Cluster Maritime Mauritanien
PORTS
Webuild, posits about 100,000 tons of gravel for Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
Two ships carry 3,000 tons of material per day from Piombino
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
SHIPPING
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
Go Ligure
The line links Italy with Turkey through the port of Piraeus
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt deem positive the government's first measures on maritime transport
Rome
Urge to reconsider the allocation of resources for the training of staff by providing them to workers
INDUSTRY
Thales opens a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal in La Spezia
The Spezia
The goal is the strengthening of the partnership with the Italian Navy.
Today in Copenhagen, the baptism of MSC Euribia will take place
CRUISES
Today in Copenhagen, baptism will take place in Copenhagen. MSC Euribia
Copenhagen
The 22nd ship of MSC Cruciere will be employed in Northern Europe
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
ENVIRONMENT
In Genoa, the largest photovoltaic plant carried out by private individuals in port areas in Italy
It was installed by the shipyard Friend & Co. with an investment of around one million euros
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich rents a bettle for LNG at Dutch Titan
Genoa
It has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters. Will be used in Europe
PORTS
APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg
The Hague
The activity was started in March 2021
TRUCKING
The Committee of the AdSP Ligure West urges to recognize the narrowers of the promised drivers after the collapse of Morandi bridge
ASSOCIATIONS
Gaudenzio Relatives appointed Director-General of ANCIP
Rome
He is legal expert in maritime-port and lecturer in the Law of Transport
PORTS
A commission will begin to analyse the issues of port reform
Rome
The creation of the body was voted on yesterday by the National Coordination Conference of the Port System Authorities
PORTS
Uilt urges prior confrontation with social partners on reform of port legislation
Rome
Resume as soon as-exhorts Tarlazzi and Odone-the permanent discussion table on ports
JOBS
Confitarma's applause for the entry into force of the new provisions for machine directors
Rome
Gavarone : It simplifies life
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie buys Belgian Crossport
Luxembourg
The company has logistical areas with a capacity of 120mila square meters near Ghent Port
CRUISES
The new cruise terminal of the Indian port of Chennai has been inaugurated.
Chennai
Next year, the completion of three more crucieristic approvers is expected.
AVIATION
The handling of the freight traffic at Genoa airport was entrusted to the city's freight forwarders
Genoa
Giachero (Spediport) : It is essential to relaunch the cargo sector
PORTS
At the end of the month APM Terminals will leave the management of the Itajaí terminal container
Itajaí
Superintendência do Porto will try to implement a new transitional solution pending the tender unopened by the federal government
LOGISTICS
GEODIS has bought Swiss Transport & Shipping helvetica
Levallois-Perret
In 2022, it recorded a turnover of 58 million Swiss francs
MEETINGS
Conference in Genoa on the State of Implementation of the National Logistics Platform
Genoa
Organized by Federlogistics and Conftransporto-Confcommerce, it will be held next Monday
PORTS
Livorno, air quality monitoring campaign in neighboring city areas to port
Livorno
The discovery campaign will last 240 days
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement in Canada to propose "Vigilance" patrolman for the Royal Canadian Navy
Trieste
Two initiatives to commemorate Giuseppe Bono
ASSOCIATIONS
On June 30 in Genoa, the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party will take place
Genoa
The event is promoted by Assagents
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy's Navy
Trieste
The first two batons will be delivered in 2027 and 2029
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
INDUSTRY
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
Zurich
The first prototype will be available in 2025
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
On Friday, in Palermo, a conference on "Maritime Infrastructure : Works and Services for Security in the Ports"
Rome
It is organized by the Angopi
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Government to list Shipping Corporation of India's non-core assets on bourses this month
(The Telegraph - Calcutta)
Budget proposes to cut tax on containers used in shipping
(The Daily Observer)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile