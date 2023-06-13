In the second trimester of the 2023 connections of the Italian ports to the network of the containerized marine services have grown of +3.8%

In the second quarter of this year, after a slight increase
of +0.3% in the previous quarterly period, the connections of the
Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime services
world have increased of +3.8%. The Liner Shipping Connectivity
Index (LSCI), the index created by the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to define the level of
integration of the ports of the world nations in this network of
Maritime services of line, in fact assigns to Italian ports a
index of 78.37 for their connections during the period
April-June this year compared to 75.49 in the second quarter
of 2022.
As highlighted by the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
(PLSCI), the UNCTAD index identifying links from
individual ports in the network, the only port of call to have accused
in the second quarter of 2023 a reduction in connections to
Maritime network of line is Ravenna to which was been
attributed an index of 9.85 (-2.1%). The port with the most
consistent connections to the network continues to be Gioia Tauro
with an index of 59.85 (+3.4%) followed by the ports of Genoa with 52.34
(+11.7%), La Spezia with 38.89 (+3.9%), Trieste with 34.21 (0%),
Naples with 33.51 (+43.0%), Livorno with 32.03 (+23.6%), Civitavecchia
with 25.62 (+2.8%), Vado Ligure with 24.40 (+1.6%), Salerno with 21.91
(+39.1%), Venice with 10.89 (+2.0%) and finally, after Ravenna, the port
of Ancona with an index of 9.17 (+1.5%).
Among the main European maritime nations, in the second
This year's quarter the highest index of 94.06 is
was assigned to Spanish ports (+5.4%) followed by ports of the
United Kingdom with 90.08 (-0.1%), Belgium with 88.72 (+2.3%),
Germany with 81.61 (-3.1%), then from the ports of Italy and the ports
France with 75.77 (+2.2%), Portugal with 64.06 (+3.4%) and Greece
with 64.49 (+7.6%).