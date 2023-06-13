Port of Salerno, proclaimed the state of agitation of precarious workers Intempo

The USB Federation of Salerno together with the Coordination
National USB Ports have proclaimed the state of agitation for the
precarious workers Intempo of the port of call Campania starting from
this week. The trade union organization has announced that,
at the same time, pursuant to Article 49 of the CCNL was
Request for activation of the cooling and conciliation table
at the Port System Authority in the presence of the
responsible for Intempo and Compagnia Unica Flavio Goia.
USB has listed the reasons for the dispute, which concern
the absence of a programme of progressive stabilization of
temporary workers Intempo, some of whom engaged in port from
nine years, within the Compagnia Unica Lavoratori Portuali and
i.e. the main user; the absence of a list
clear and transparent, based on specific criteria, of workers
precarious Intempo to be used for "calls" by
of the Unica company of Salerno; the absence of agreement on a
minimum number of shifts to be guaranteed to workers Intempo, on
base of the existing port staff, as provided for in
other port contexts in Italy; the absence of a trade union agreement
total, subscribed by port companies under the
supervision of the Port System Authority that
establishes clear criteria for new recruitment/stabilisation
within the port staff that takes into account seniority
Working.
USB has specified that this dispute "is part of a
General context that sees port workers in administration
already mobilized from Genoa to Livorno to finally get
a job stabilization after years and years of precariousness».