To May the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports has grown of +10%
In the first five months of the 2023 they are enlivened 379,0 million tons of cargos (+11.2%)
San Pietroburgo
June 13, 2023
Last month Russian ports handled about 78.5
million tons, volume representing an increment of +10%
compared to May 2022 and is also higher than 71.7 million
of tons handled in May 2021 when the conflict is still
with Ukraine it had not yet exploded. In May 2023 traffic
of export is piled to 61,7 million tons (+9%
on May 2022), the import one at 3.4 million tons
(+21%), transit traffic to 5,4 million tons (- 9%) and
that of cabotage to 8,0 million tons (+31%).
Last month in the dry goods sector were
enlivened 39,8 million tons (+17%), of which 18,9 million
of tons of coal (+2%), 5,8 million tons of cereals
(+142%), 4,4 million tons of container cargos (+37%),
3,0 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+50%) and 2.0
million tons of ferrous metals (-9%). In the sector of
Liquid bulk total was 38.7 million
tons (+3%), including 24,9 million tons of oil
crude oil (+5%), 10,1 million tons of petroleum products
(-2%) and 3.0 million tons of liquefied natural gas (-3%).
Last May, Russian ports in the Arctic basin
enlivened 21,9 million tons of goods (+2%), those of the
Black Sea basin/Sea of Azov 26,5 million tons (+21%), the
Far Eastern ports 21,3 million tons (+14%), those
of the arctic basin 8,1 million tons (- 8%) and the ports of the Sea
Caspian 0,7 million tons (+40%).
In the first five months of 2023 the total traffic was
by 379.0 million tonnes, representing an increase in the
+11.2% on the same period last year and is higher
even to the 340.5 million tons handled in the first five
months of 2021 before the war that broke out on February 24
2022. Export cargoes stood at 298.4 million
tons (+10.8%), those in import to 16,4 million
tons (+8.5%), the cargos in transit to 28,2 million
tons (+1.6%) and cargos of cabotage traffic to 36.0
million tons (+26.4%). Total dry goods
they have totaled 186,2 million tons (+20.1%) and those
liquid 192,8 million tons (+3.8%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher