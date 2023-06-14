Angopi, the national association of moorers and
boatmen of Italian ports, organized for Friday
next from 9.30 am, at the Hotel Congress Center
Domina Zagarella of Palermo, a conference entitled "Infrastructures
Maritime: works and services for security in ports" that
It will be an opportunity for a comparison to evaluate, among other things, the
spaces for the use of the funds of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience in the port area for the improvement of the docks and
of its furnishings. In this regard, the president of Angopi, Paolo
Potestà, noted that, "at the moment, the organization
Overall and unitary technical nautical services, coordinated
by the Maritime Authority, has made it possible to guarantee a
high standard of security to our ports, setting the maximum
attention to all operational phases, trying to orchestrate in
flexible procedures that very often need to be adapted and
built from time to time, but - it has observed Potestà -
the impressive size that new carriers are taking
brings with it the need to make more
Adapt our docks and their maintenance."
The conference will be opened by the president of the Company
cooperative Gruppo Ormeggiatori del Porto di Palermo, Giovanni
D'Angelo. This will be followed by the greetings of Raffaele Macauda,
maritime director and commander of the port of Palermo, Pasqualino
Monti, president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
of Western Sicily, and Roberto Lagalla, mayor of Palermo. A
hold the introductory report President Angopi, Paolo
Power.
This will be followed by speeches by Nicola Carlone, general commander
of the Corps of Port Authorities, Rodolfo Giampieri, president
of Assoporti, Roberto Bunicci, president of Fedepiloti, Mario
Mattioli, president of the Federation of the Sea, Luigi Merlo,
president of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Natale Colombo,
national coordinator Filt-Cgil, Salvatore Deidda, president of the
IX Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, Raffaella Paita,
leader of Italia Viva in the Senate, Patrizia Scarchilli, director
of Division 2 of the Directorate-General for the Supervision of
Port System Authority, maritime transport and for
MIT inland waterways.
The conclusions will be held by the Deputy Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi.