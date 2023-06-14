To May the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore has grown of +1.9%

Last month cargo traffic in the port of Singapore
recorded a slight increment of +1.9% being piled to 48.2
million tonnes of goods compared to 48.3 million in May
2022. The containerized goods have marked a rise of +4.3%
amounting to 29.9 million tons with a movement of
container pairs to 3,4 million teu (+9.2%). The
goods conventional with 2,1 million tons (+1.9%) so
such as non-oil bulk cargoes with 1.9 million tons
(+1.3%), while oil traffic fell by -3.8% to
14.2 million tons.
In the first five months of 2023 the Asian port of call has
handled a total of 241.6 million tons of cargoes,
with a progression of +0.5% on the corresponding period of
last year. Goods in containers were 142.4 million
tons (-2.0%), volume that was realized with a
handling of containers pairs to 15,7 million teu (+2.9%).
In the conventional goods sector, traffic has been
11,2 million tons (+15.4%). Oil bulk has
totaled 75,8 million tons (- 1.8%) and those of other
type 9,2 million tons (+13.0%).