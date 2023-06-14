Another month of double-digit percentage drop in container traffic for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Even in May 2023, so now in the previous nine months,
Container traffic in California's two main ports has
Suffered a double-digit percentage decline. Last month in Long
Beach have been enlivened altogether 758 thousand teu, with a
bending of the -14.9% on May 2022, of which 362 thousand teu full to the
disembarkation (- 17.2%), 128 thousand teu full to boarding (+8.1%) and 269 thousand teu
voids (-20.0%). In Los Angeles the total was 779 thousand
teu (- 19.5%), including 409 thousand teu full on landing (- 18.2%),
102 thousand teu full boarding (- 19.0%) and 268 thousand teu empty (- 21.6%).
In the first five months of this year the port of Long Beach has
enlivened altogether 3,14 million teu, with a
decrease of -24.8% on the same period of 2022, while in Los
Angeles traffic has been of 2,52 million teu (- 29.3%).