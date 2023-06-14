Metrocargo Italia is building a new warehouse in Arquata Scrivia

The intermodal transport operator Metrocargo Italia is
equipping a new warehouse in Arquata Scrivia (Alessandria),
in the logistics area located at the former Interporto of Arquata. The
structure, of the surface of 4,000 square meters, will be
operational from August and able to accommodate both goods
palletized is loose. In addition, by the first quarter of 2024 it is
Planned for the construction of an extension of the structure of
similar dimensions.
Metrocargo Italia, active since 2012, provides the only service
active intermodal between Italy and France via Ventimiglia, a traffic
daily connecting northern Italy and the Marseille area
(Miramas).