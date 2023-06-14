Last April the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is increased of +9.5%

After seven months of decline, freight traffic in April 2023
in the port of Ravenna has returned to growth thanks to the rise
conventional cargoes and non-oil bulk. The airport
It handled a total of 2.15 million tons, with a
Progression of +9.5% on May 2022. In the goods sector
Various were totaled 236 thousand tons of goods in
container (- 3.1%), 134 thousand tons of rotabili (- 4.9%) and 583 thousand
tons of conventional goods (+9.3%). In the sector of
Liquid bulk oil traffic was 228 thousand
tons (- 1.2%) and that of the other cargos of 173 thousand
tons (+20.4%). Dry bulk amounted to 800 thousand
tons (+18.7%).
In the first five months of this year the port of call of Ravenna
It has handled a total of 8.7 million tons, with a
decrease of -1.4% on the same period of 2022. Loads
containerized they have attested to 835 thousand tons (- 2.2%), the
rotabili to 619 thousand tons (+3.6%) and the goods conventional to 1,9
million tons (- 18.8%). Bulk tankers have been
pairs to 844 thousand tons (+10.9%) and those liquid of other type to
758 thousand tons (- 8.8%). Solid bulk has scored
over 3,7 million tons (+8.5%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Northern, based on initial estimates, believes that in May
2023 the port of Ravenna has enlivened almost 2,5 million
tonnes, which is the second highest volume of the
last 22 years being lower only than that of May 2022 when
The total was 2.8 million tons of goods. The AdSP has
highlighted that the decrease of -11.3% expected for May 2023 "can
be partly traced back to the effects of the flood
which has affected Ravenna since 16 May, causing disruptions to the
road and rail connections of the last and penultimate mile,
as well as the partial interruption of port work for the many
flooded and for the needs of preventive safety".