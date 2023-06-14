The dredging works of the mouth of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto are underway

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has started the dredging works of the mouth of the port
of San Benedetto del Tronto, intervention that responds to requests
of local operators in the fishing fleet forced to
difficult maneuvers in and out of the airport due to
the silting up of the port entrance. The project foresees the
dredging of an area of about 60 thousand square meters and
the removal of material equal to about 90 thousand cubic meters, with a
deepening of the seabed of the port entrance up to -5
meters above average sea level in the access channel and up to -4
meters in the neighboring internal area.
The work was entrusted to a company specializing in
sector, the E.Co.Tec. of Rimini, selected through a
Negotiated procedure. The total value of the contract shall be
EUR 1.17 million.