MSC Cruises lists the ports where its ships can connect to the shore electricity grid

MSC Cruises predicts that between 2024 and 2026 there will be 15
additional ports where ships in its fleet may
connect to the shore electricity grid, in addition to port ports
where this is already the case. With a not really veiled
Exhortation to Italian ports to equip themselves by installing
cold ironing to allow ships to switch off on-board engines
and use electricity from the ground network, the company
crocieristica of the MSC group has specified that "the new
Plan 2024-26, which aims to feed ships with the network
Shore electricity during the stop in ports, includes the
use of the service in at least five of the main ports
Italians, out of a total of 15 climbed by the company at the moment, to
Condition that the electrification project is carried out
of the docks, launched by the Italian Government, which provides for the
financing of ground works through PNRR funds'.
The company does not specify which Italian ports are part of
this list, which includes the airports of Barcelona and Valencia in
Spain, Stavanger and Norfjordied in Norway, Miami in the USA,
Copenhagen in Denmark, Marseille in France, Rotterdam in the countries
The Netherlands, Valletta in Malta and Stockholm in Sweden. "Of course.
- has pointed out MSC Cruises - the company expects to be able to
use cold ironing, both in Italy and in the rest of Europe,
in all ports of call that will make this available
service'.
MSC Cruises has announced that since last February its
ships have successfully used shore power in
the ports of Southampton, in the United Kingdom, and Kristiansand, in
Norway, and later this summer the company will test
facilities in the Norwegian port of Haugesund. To these - announced
THE COMPANY - Ships are planned to connect to the
ground-based electricity grid in Bergen and Alesund, Norway, and
Warnemunde, Germany. MSC Cruises will use energy
electric from land also in the German ports of Hamburg this winter
and Kiel in the summer of 2024.
From 2017 all new MSC Cruises ships are equipped with
Ground power as standard and, along with retrofits
completed on other ships, 67% of the company's fleet is
equipped with this technology. Other ships - specified the company
cruise - will be equipped with this technology as the
ports of their sailing itineraries will make available
power supply from the ground.