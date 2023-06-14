The entry into force of the EU border control regulation could bring Europe's passenger ports to their knees

More time is needed to set up the system of
Entry Exit System (EES) defined by the regulation
of 30 November 2017 amending the Borders Code
Shengen regarding the use of the input/exit system
at the EU's external borders, so that it does not come
the regularity of passenger traffic in the
ports of the European Union. This is underlined by the European Sea Ports
Organisation (ESPO) explaining that many of the necessary conditions
for the entry into operation of the system, scheduled for the end of
This year, they are still not met and the level of implementation
of the regulation in most European countries is
late.
The association of European ports also points out that it does not
Sufficient information is available about the implementation of
physical infrastructure to carry out controls and that the
Possibility of realizing these infrastructures collides
with the lack of space in the ports. ESPO denounces that they are also missing
new operating procedures and no funding has been disbursed
sufficient to implement the system. In addition, many ports
already have to cope with significant volumes of traffic from
passengers when several ships call at the same time in
port and staff is not enough to perform the
checks provided for when the EES system becomes operational.
Particularly problematic - ESPO specifies - is
carrying out checks for passengers travelling on
motor vehicles, vehicles that should be left in areas
port ports so that passengers can register in the
EES system and undergo checks (including biometric checks).
The association also points out the lack of time available
to carry out the checks, given that the business model of
passenger ports and shipping companies operating ships
passengers is based on defined and short timelines and efficiency
passenger embarkation and disembarkation operations, stopping time
in port which for ferries can be even less than
half an hour.
In this regard the association of European ports has specified
whereas the first EES implementation tests carried out in ports
French have shown that the controls involve the addition of
a significant period of time for crossing the
borders and simulations of the use of the EES system in
occasion of the stopovers of two cruise ships in a German port has
highlighted that the impact of controls is unacceptable.
"At this time - underlines ESPO - the introduction of
EES controls without addressing the key issues that have been
listed could have significant adverse effects on the traffic of
cruises and ferries, putting at risk the efficient and safe
handling of passengers in port'. Second
the association, the entry into force of the regulation should
therefore be deferred and "should be progressive and
expected in low season (November-March) in the coming years, not
before the end of 2024."
The association proposes some measures to mitigate the impact
negative of controls, including the carrying out of checks to
distance from border guards, the possibility
to carry out pre-registration by passengers, developing
the concept of "digital frontier", and the introduction of
amendments to the Schengen Borders Code. Remote controls -
emphasizes ESPO - for which currently most ports
it is not equipped.
According to the association, moreover, they should be developed
any special transitional provisions for passengers who
travel on cars and trucks compatible with the provisions in force
in the field of frontiers. This should include methods for
effectively distinguish third-country nationals from
EU citizens travelling in the same vehicle, e.g.
making it possible to screen passengers of nationality
different when the passenger buys the ticket before
embark on the journey.