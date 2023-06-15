T&E points out that the only way to reduce cruise emissions is to use cold ironing and clean fuels
The environmental organization denounces again the damage to the climate produced by the use of LNG
Bruxelles
June 15, 2023
Presenting today an update of the study carried out
four years ago
(
of 5
June 2019), the independent environmental organization
European Transport & Environment has reiterated the accusation made at the
cruise industry pollute more, in terms of
sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions, compared to cars on the road
in Europe and this - highlighted T&E - despite the fact that in the
2020 the International Maritime Organization has imposed more
Strict sulphur concentrations in fuels
for marine use
(
of 28
October 2016).
In particular, the new T&E study explains that between the
2019 and 2022 the time spent by cruise ships in the waters
of the European Economic Area has increased similarly to
that spent in ports, or +23% and that fuel
consumed increased to a lesser extent, by +18%, as a result of
of the increase of +16% of the distance traveled by ships. The Firm
notes that in 2022 cruise ships sailed less for
every hour spent in EEA waters is due to the fact that
Some ships were still stationary at the beginning of the year as the
Demand had not yet fully recovered after the lockdowns
implemented to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.
In particular, the 173 cruise ships that in 2019 were
operating in Europe have sailed in the waters of Space
European economic for 773 thousand hours covering almost 6.5 million
nautical miles and consuming almost 2.2 million tons of
fuel, while emitting 41 thousand tons of SOx, 128 thousand
tons of NOx and 8 thousand tons of particulate matter 2.5. In 2022 the
218 ships sailing in EEA waters have spent there
888 thousand hours covering 7.5 million nautical miles and burning
2.6 million tons of fuel, emitting 16 thousand
tons of SOx, 139 thousand tons of NOx and 7 thousand tons of
particulate matter 2,5.
The study notes that between 2019 and 2022 SOx emissions
in EEA waters decreased by -62% as a result of the
global 0.5% of the sulphur content in marine fuels introduced
in 2020. NOx increased by +8% and PM2.5 is
decreased by -15%. The reduction of particulate emissions, which
are related to the sulfur content of the fuel - specifies the
document - may intuitively be greater, however the use
increasing scrubber on ships to reduce emissions in
reality worsens PM2.5 emissions compared to use
of MGO marine diesel with a sulphur content of 0.1%
The study also reports emissions from ships
while stopping in ports or near port ports,
explaining that in 2019 the 173 cruise ships that made a call
In European ports they stopped at ports for 264 thousand hours
consuming 332 thousand tons of fuel, emitting 465 tons of
SOx, over 16 thousand tons of NOx and 360 tons of particulate matter
2.5. In 2022, the 214 ships calling at European ports
They spent 324 thousand hours at the ports burning 411 thousand tons
of fuel and emitting 509 tons of SOx, over 19 thousand
tons of NOx and 448 tons of particulate matter 2.5.
The document notes that, compared to 2019, the number of vessels
cruise, time spent in ports and fuel consumed
increased by about a quarter (+23/24%) and this has
led to an increase of +9% in SOx emissions, +18% in
NOx emissions and +25% of PM2.5 emissions. The reason for
where SOx and NOx have not increased as much as the consumption of
Fuel - notes the study - is that an increasing number of
ships used scrubbers or liquefied natural gas as
fuel. One of several problems with scrubbers -
emphasizes the study - is that use them with oil
2.6% sulphur HFO heavy fuel to meet the
standard at 0.1% sulphur increases by +61% the emissions of
particulate matter compared to the use of 0.1% sulfur MGO. This
explains - clarifies the document - why the emissions of
PM2.5 increased even more than fuel consumption.
The T&E study notes that "what is
Worse, is that it seems that, despite the increase in traffic and
of cruise ship emissions, the total number of
cruise passengers has decreased. The sector has therefore polluted more
to transport fewer people in 2022 than in 2019." To
To support this observation, the document compares the data of the
cruise traffic in some of the main cruise ports
Europeans, including the Italian port system of Civitavecchia,
Fiumicino and Gaeta where in 2022 783 cruise ships landed,
with a decrease of -2% on 2019, which transported overall
2,17 million passengers, with a reduction of -18% compared to
over 2.65 million passengers in 2019. A similar trend is
was found for the ports of Barcelona, Marseille, Piraeus. In the
2022 in all Mediterranean ports 14,588 were registered
ports of call of cruise ships (+7% on 2019) for a traffic of 24.13
million passengers (-23% on 2019, and in all ports of the Sea
Baltic the stopovers were 2.415 (- 13%) for a traffic of 4,23
million passengers (-28%).
The study explains that last year Barcelona was the
Europe's most polluted port, followed by Civitavecchia and the
port of Piraeus. With regard to Civitavecchia, the document
points out that in 2022 cruise ships issued more than 16
tons of sulphur oxides, equal to almost 40 times the quantity
issued by cars registered in the Lazio town. Other cities
Italian that appear in the European ranking of the most
affected by SOx emissions are Naples (11th), Genoa
(13th) and Livorno (16th). Venice, on the other hand, has improved
Significantly: from being the most polluted port
from cruises in 2019, last year it dropped to 41st
place and this, of course, is a consequence of the ban
imposed from 2021 of the landing at the Maritime Station of Venice of
ships of gross tonnage exceeding 25 thousand tons.
The study concludes by highlighting that, despite the introduction
in 2020 by the IMO of a stricter limit of
Sulphur concentration in marine fuels, last year the 218 ships
European cruise emitter emitted more sulphur oxides than a
billion cars, or 4.4 times more than all cars
cars of the continent (253 million).
Commenting on the results of the study, the director of T&E
Italy, Andrea Boraschi explained that "the pandemic has given
A little respite to the port cities, but now it really is
Over. Cruises are back and tourist spots like
Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Athens are suffocated again
air pollution from cruise ships.
Venice - said Boraschi - has shown that facing
Pollution from cruise ships is possible, but
Bans are not the only way. Ports can reduce
significantly pollution levels forcing ships to
connect to electricity in the port (cold ironing, ed),
instead of running the engines, and advocating the adoption of
zero-emission fuels'. As for fuels, T&E
points out that the shift from oil to gas use does not
is the solution. At the moment - notes the document - beyond the
40% of cruise ships ordered from the world's shipyards will be
equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of being powered by gas
natural liquefied. Burning LNG - the study observes - these ships
will generate less air pollution, but they will be extremely
climate-damaging due to methane leaks
from their engines, a gas more than 80 times more climate-altering
of CO2. "Moving from oil to gas - said Boraschi -
It is a false solution. Can help the industry
cruise ships reduce local pollution, but it is
Terrible from the climatic point of view. The only thing you get,
In doing so, it is to exchange a crisis related to the
air quality with a climate crisis. It is about
alternatives that are in any case unsustainable."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher