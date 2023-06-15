Confitarma, good clarification on how to renew the certificates of training of seafarers

Confitarma expressed appreciation for the timeliness
and effectiveness with which the General Command of the Corps of Captaincies
of Porto has addressed the serious critical issues that arose in
consequence of the findings of the European Maritime Safety Agency
issuing yesterday the expected clarification concerning the modalities of
Renewal of Seafarers' Advanced Training Certificates
embark on oil tankers and chemical tankers. The Confederation
Italiana Armatori also applauded the initiative to establish a
working group, which sees the involvement of stakeholders,
dedicated to the updating of the decrees governing the courses of
Training and certifications of seafarers, initiative - HA
detected Confitarma - which represents an important opportunity
not only to strengthen the skills provided to workers
seafarers, but also with a view to simplifying as much as possible
Possible procedures for obtaining certifications.
'The simplification of administrative obligations and
Requirements for obtaining seafarers' ratings - HA
highlighted the president of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli - is
A need that can no longer be postponed. Initiatives and
measures recently adopted by both MIT and the Command
General are a very positive sign of how the administration is
is moving in that direction."