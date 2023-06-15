Reached a preliminary agreement on the renewal of the contract of the dock workers of the US West Coast
This was announced by ILWU and PMA
San Francisco
June 15, 2023
In the past few hours the International Longshore and Warehouse Union
(ILWU), the union representing port workers
the west coast of the USA and Canada, and the Pacific
Maritime Association (PMA), the association representing
main shipping companies whose ships call at
These ports, have announced that they have reached an agreement
preliminary renewal of six-year duration of workers of
ports on the US West Coast.
The announcement comes a few days after the request made by the US
Chamber of Commerce to US President Joe Biden to speak
to facilitate the achievement of an agreement and put an end to the
repeated forms of protest that have blocked activity
on the port docks
(
of 9
June 2023). ILWU and PMA have specified that the agreement is
was reached with the assistance of Julie Su, Deputy Secretary to the
Work, to which the government had entrusted the task of promoting
The agreement.
