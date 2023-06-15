CLIA highlights the cruise industry's extraordinary commitment to reducing global emissions

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the association
representing the cruise industry worldwide, in
Part agrees with some considerations expressed today
by the environmental organization Transport & Environment, which
published its own new study on fleet emissions
of cruise ships
(
of 15
June
2023), but disagrees at all with the contribution
that the cruise industry is providing for the decrease of
global emissions.
What T&E has highlighted is that, in order to reduce
Ship emissions, ports need to be equipped with systems
cold ironing that allow cruise units that
stop at the airports to turn off the on-board engines and connect to the
Shore electricity grid and it is also necessary to support the
development and deployment of zero-emission marine fuels. An invitation
that Transport & Environment did not specifically address to
None, but which is obviously addressed to the administrations
and public institutions which, in most nations, have
ability and power to respond positively to this
appeal.
A solicitation shared by CLIA: "today - recalls
The association in a note - 40% of ships are already
equipped with systems to connect to electricity a
Once in port, a share that should rise to 85% by 2028. The
Investments are there, but it is necessary that the authorities
prioritise fuel-scale supply
renewable energy and the installation of electricity infrastructure
terrestrial, since few are available in Europe today
links'.
What CLIA doesn't appreciate about T&E's ratings
is the lack of recognition of the commitment made by the sector
of cruises to reduce emissions: "All the
cruise sector - underlines the association - is from
Always committed to protecting the environment and companies are
for this reason, making significant investments to develop
new environmental technologies, sustainable marine fuels and
equipping cruise ships with electricity connection
on land, eliminating emissions while they are moored. The 300
cruise ships that make up the world fleet - highlights CLIA
- are today the most technological, advanced and
efficient of history and will continue to be the vanguard
environmental of maritime transport, in particular in terms of
alternative sources of power, including electric batteries,
Advanced biofuels, hydrogen fuel cells and fuels
synthetics'.