CMA CGM includes the port of Salerno in the Nord Europa-East Med service

The shipping company French CMA CGM will include
calls at the port of Salerno as part of the containerized service
NC Levant connecting Northern Europe with the Eastern Mediterranean and
the Near East. The sea line, which will begin to touch
the port of Campania on July 10 with the landing of the ship CMA
CGM Alcazar
, has weekly frequency and, with the inclusion in the
Northbound report of the Italian port, will be enhanced with
the addition of a sixth container ship which, like the other five, has
A capacity of 4,420 TEU.
The new rotation of the service, which is realized in
collaboration with the company ONE of Singapore, will carry out
calls at the ports of Felixstowe - Hamburg, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Le
Havre, Malta, Alexandria, Port Said West, Beirut, Iskenderun,
Mersin, Salerno, Tanger Med, Felixstowe.