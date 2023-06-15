MSC Cruises confirms the goal of net-zero emissions from its maritime activities by 2050
On the next ship "MSC World America" the systems to virtually eliminate methane from the engines
June 15, 2023
As CLIA, the association to which it belongs, in the light of the findings
moved by the environmental organization Transport & Environment
which today presented its new study on emissions
of the cruise industry
(
of 15
June 2023), MSC Cruises also wanted to remember the
relevant initiatives and measures that the cruise industry and the
same company are carrying out for the reduction of
emissions, confirming the positive prospects offered
from the installation of cold ironing systems on the docks
ports and the development and diffusion of ecological fuels,
but also explaining what the future use of gas will be
natural liquefied as ship fuel, fuel that T&E has
Accused for climate-changing effects.
'Which company with the most operating ships
in Europe - MSC Cruises specified in a note - we have
long-recognised the importance of reducing emissions in ports
Europeans and everywhere else in the world where we operate. Continue
moreover to ask forcefully, in all the ports we touch,
the electrification of the docks that allows the power supply of the
ships from land with electricity. Almost all our ships in
service today in Europe - the cruise company recalled -
are designed for this power supply, which represents a
Standard feature of all new constructions. In the first
months of 2023 we will use this power supply in eight new ports
Europeans, including Alesund, Bergen, Haugesund and Kristiansand in
Norway, Kiel, Hamburg and Warnemunde in Germany, Southampton in
United Kingdom. Our 2024-26 plan to power ships from
land with electricity includes the Italian ports of
Civitavecchia, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples and Trieste; Barcelona and
Valencia in Spain; Stavanger and Norfjordied, Norway; Miami, States
United; Copenhagen, Denmark; Marseille, France; Rotterdam, Countries
Low; Valletta, Malta and Stockholm, Sweden. Electrification
docks are also planned in the ports where we are
building new terminals, such as Barcelona and Miami."
"In the meantime - continues the note - we continue to drive
the cruise industry in the search for additional options for
reduce emissions in port, using new technologies such as
fuel cells. The latter represent a pilot project
already installed on board MSC World Europa, the
The world's most power-efficient cruise.
These and other commitments are in addition to the investments already
carried out by MSC Cruises in the gas purification systems of
discharge and use of marine diesel with low content
sulphur, which have already substantially reduced SOx from
3.5% to 0.1% of total emissions. While natural gas
liquefied, which powers our last two ships and will power
all future ones, virtually eliminates SOx by 99% and reduces
greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions up to 20% compared to traditional
fossil fuels for marine use, also considering the
methane. We have also implemented reduction technology
selective catalytic on our six most recent ships, which
reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by up to 90%."
"We also continue - highlighted the company
referring in particular to the use of liquefied natural gas - a
Investing significant resources in new technologies to reduce
our emissions, such as systems to eliminate
virtually methane from our engines on our next ship
MSC World America, which will be launched in 2025. We will
developing existing LNG technology. We asked the
European institutions to help us make fuels available
organic and synthetic in the quantities necessary for
Feeding our operations, now that we have created the
question. Last week our new flagship, MSC
Euribia, made the first trip in the world to zero
net greenhouse gas emissions from France to Denmark,
further confirming our interest and commitment
for decarbonisation'.
"We will not stop - concluded MSC Cruises confirming
what is the goal of the company - until
We will reach the goal of net zero emissions from our
maritime activities by 2050, both in port and at sea'.
