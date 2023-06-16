Confitarma signs a framework agreement with UNITELMA Sapienza University

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners has signed an agreement
framework for scientific, didactic and training collaboration with
the University of Rome UNITELMA Sapienza, with
particular reference to the Department of Law and Society
Digital (DDSD). The agreement provides for the realization of forms
integrated cooperation for scientific studies and research; the
joint participation in national research programmes, and/or
International; collaboration for the performance of activities
research and/or consultancy entrusted by public institutions;
the joint organization of masters, training courses, high
training, specialisation, updating and further training, including
related to the exercise of professions; The organization
joint conferences, seminars, study meetings of relevance
national and international, the sharing of instrumental resources
and/or complementary for scientific research and teaching and other
integrated forms of collaboration identified by the parties.