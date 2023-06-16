Terminali Italia has obtained the authorization of the new fast corridor between the port of La Spezia and the terminal of Segrate

Terminali Italia, the subsidiary of Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) of the FS group, has obtained from the Agency
of Customs and Monopolies the authorization of the new fast corridor
(or fast customs corridors) between the port of La Spezia and its
Milan terminal of Segrate, used by the multimodal operator
Medlog Italia transport of the MSC group. Activating this
Railway customs corridor will allow the
customs clearance of goods directly in the Segrate terminal,
thus reducing customs clearance times and optimising
transfer of goods by rail from the port hub of La
Spezia at the Lombard terminal.
The fast corridor La Spezia-Segrate joins four others
fast corridors already authorized to Terminali Italia by the Agency
of the Customs that connect Marzaglia (Modena) to the ports of La Spezia
and Ravenna as well as Bologna at the port of Gioia Tauro.
Meanwhile, the Bagnolo Mella Intermodal railway terminal (BMI)
in Bagnolo Mella (Brescia) of Italghisa, a company active in the
steel sector, has joined the network
managed by Terminali Italia. The intermodal terminal is spread over
an area of 65 thousand square meters, with opportunities for
expansion up to 150 thousand square meters. The services offered
includes handling of semi-trailers, containers and crates
furniture, storage of intermodal transport units
as well as repair services thereof. Connected to the
national railway network through the station of Bagnolo Mella,
The infrastructure has numerous storage areas, including
covered, with three tracks for a total length of 1,200 meters.
The BMI terminal is located a few kilometers from the junctions
motorways A21 and A4 and is designed to accommodate
both land and sea traffic.