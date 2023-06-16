The La Spezia National School of Transport and Logistics starts the selection of eight port terminal operators

The National School of Transport and Logistics of La Spezia has opened
enrolment in the selections for admission to the professional course
of "Multipurpose Port Terminal Operator", with
Guarantee of employment commitment for at least 60% of students
Suitable. The deadline for submitting applications is
set at 12 noon on 10 July, as established by the announcement
just published. The course, completely free, is
aimed at eight unemployed adults, not employed, inactive,
young people and adults. The 20% share is reserved for the component
female.
The course, which will start next September, will take place
will consist of 600 hours, of which 420 hours of training
theoretical-practical, 180 hours of internship in the company, with the possibility
of further support for start-up in the workplace in
Company.
This professional figure, with the achievement of the
qualification, will possess the necessary skills to
movements of loading, unloading, transport, stowage and
storage of containers and goods of different types, in terminals
ports and in connected warehouses. He will be called to operate
in modern maritime terminals where the handling of the
goods and containers take place in a programmed manner and with means of
high complexity.