Ok of the Region to the direct connection of the Trieste Campo Marzio railway station and the Molo VII of the Julian port

Today the regional council of Friuli Venezia Giulia has given
Favourable opinion on the final draft of the direct link
of Trieste Campo Marzio railway station and Pier VII of the
port of Trieste, intervention that involves the construction of a
70-metre single-track artificial tunnel and demolition
of a disused bridge that overpasses the existing railway in
correspondence of the entrance of what will be the future
gallery. "It is - the regional councilor has emphasized
to Infrastructure, Cristina Amirante, on the occasion of the resolution
- a key structure to ensure a further increase
of the performance of the port of Trieste on the handling of
goods by rail'. Amirante recalled that the project
is included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and,
In the continuation of the process, it will be the subject of an agreement by
reach with the State.
In the preliminary phase, at the Conference of Services, the
Region, through its sole designated representative, has
expressed itself favorably to the work highlighting that for the purposes of
of the agreement between the State and the regional administration is not
considers it necessary that the conclusive determination of the
Conference produces the effect of urban variant, since the
The planned works are compatible with the forecasts of the
urban planning instruments in force and building regulations. So - it has
explained the councilor - the project can be considered
compatible with the urban planning forecasts of the instruments
Municipal programmers by virtue of the urban planning opinion
favorable expressed by the same Municipality of Trieste.
Today's resolution of the council authorizes
the regional administration to instruct the sole representative
regional formalization of the agreement with the State in
consideration of the ascertained urban compatibility of the
Works.