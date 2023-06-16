ITA Airways, green light from the Court of Auditors to the agreement with Lufthansa

The Court of Auditors has registered the act of approval
the agreement for the sale of a minority stake in ITA
Airways to Deutsche Lufthansa. The contract already signed by the
Ministry of Economy and Finance, the German company and
from ITA forecasts for the two-year period 2023-2024 the achievement of the
Following objectives: Lufthansa will acquire a stake
equal to 41% of the share capital of ITA Airways against a
investment of 325 million euros.
The 2023-2027 business plan shared between MEF and Lufthansa
expects revenue growth from 2.5 billion euros expected
this year to 4.1 billion euros planned for 2027.