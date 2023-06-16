Angopi calls for safeguarding the continuity of the production chain in Italian ports

On the occasion of today's conference at the Congress Center
of the hotel Domina Zagarella in Palermo organized by the Association
National Mooring Groups and Boatmen Italian Ports (Angopi)
on "Maritime infrastructure: works and services for the
security in ports", the association highlighted the need
safeguarding the continuity of the production chain
in Italian ports and the need for this identity
is not interrupted. A continuity - specified the
coordinator of the conference, Sergio Maria Carbone,
professor emeritus of the University of Genoa - who "can
be guaranteed even in the presence of service providers
differentiated but that are coordinated and respectful of all
needs present in the port operation'. On the sidelines of the
conference Angopi specified that "in short, the
problem of coordination that can only be thought of
within a national direction, a direction entrusted to an institution
that has the character of statehood. The theme is then
to combine the market with intervention and interest
public'.
The president of Angopi, Paolo Potestà, has
also raised the question of the need to adapt
port facilities and infrastructures to future needs
And to the challenges of the market: "The impressive size that
They are hiring our carriers - he noted - makes
essential to adapt the docks that must have
characteristics responding to rising seas. About this
road we are convinced, ready to bring our
contribution to ministerial tables'. Resources to invest
in the ports spoke in his speech the president of Assoporti,
Rodolfo Giampieri, according to whom 'the PNRR and the funds
structural offer us the opportunity to catch up
of the times'.