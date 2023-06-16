The multipurpose Trans Misr Terminal of the Egyptian port of Alexandria has been inaugurated
It is managed by CMA Terminals of the CMA CGM group
Alessandria d'Egitto
June 16, 2023
Yesterday in the port of Alexandria in Egypt the Egyptian president
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the Trans multipurpose terminal
Misr Terminal (TMT) which is operated by the company
terminalista CMA Terminals of the shipowning group French CMA CGM.
With over two kilometers of docks, with depths
of -14.5/-17.5 meters, and areas for a total of 560 thousand square meters,
The terminal will have, at full capacity, a capacity of
traffic of the container pairs to about 1,5 million teu.
The total investment envisaged for the realization of the
Terminal is seven billion Egyptian pounds (226
million dollars).
On the occasion of the inauguration, President El-Sisi
met the President and CEO of CMA CGM,
Rodolphe Saadé, who expressed his willingness to
strengthen collaboration in the management of Egyptian ports
as well as the logistical areas of the African nation.
