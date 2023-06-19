The new flagship of Moby entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route

Saturday in the port of Olbia was baptized the Moby
Fantasy
, the new flagship and 23rd ship of the Moby that yesterday
entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route. The new
Ro-pax, with a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, is 237 tons long
meters, 33 meters wide and can carry up to 3,000 people
and up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks thanks to over 3,800 meters
linear garages. The ferry has a cruising speed
of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25. Moby Fantasy
will be
joined next autumn by the twin Moby Legacy
,
also built in the Chinese shipyards of Guangzhou, which has
recently successfully passed sea trials.
On the occasion of the baptism of Moby Fantasy, the company
of navigation has shown that the entry into service of the two
New ships will have important repercussions on the territory both
Tuscan that Sardinian generating an employment impact of 500 new
jobs between direct and induced.
"The baptism of Moby Fantasy - he said
the CEO of Moby, Achille Onorato - represents for
All of us a new beginning, it is not a point of arrival but a
starting point to look to the future with enthusiasm and with the
awareness of having completed a virtuous path of
restructuring that will allow us to grow and
consolidate our market». 'The
shipping - Onorato has detected - is going through a moment of
profound change, there are still many turbulences dictated by
European fuel regulations and new fuel regulations
which we will have to pay continuous attention. That's why we have in
Fleet refitting investment programme for 36 million
40% of which will be co-financed thanks to PNRR, and
made in Italian shipyards generating a further impact
positive on our territory and that will allow us to reach
an overall reduction in fleet emissions of 32%
exceeding the requirements of Fuel-EU'.