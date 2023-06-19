testata inforMARE
19 June 2023
SHIPPING
The new flagship of Moby entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route
In autumn it will be joined by its twin being set up in China
Olbia
June 19, 2023
Saturday in the port of Olbia was baptized the Moby Fantasy, the new flagship and 23rd ship of the Moby that yesterday entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route. The new Ro-pax, with a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, is 237 tons long meters, 33 meters wide and can carry up to 3,000 people and up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks thanks to over 3,800 meters linear garages. The ferry has a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25. Moby Fantasy will be joined next autumn by the twin Moby Legacy, also built in the Chinese shipyards of Guangzhou, which has recently successfully passed sea trials.

On the occasion of the baptism of Moby Fantasy, the company of navigation has shown that the entry into service of the two New ships will have important repercussions on the territory both Tuscan that Sardinian generating an employment impact of 500 new jobs between direct and induced.

"The baptism of Moby Fantasy - he said the CEO of Moby, Achille Onorato - represents for All of us a new beginning, it is not a point of arrival but a starting point to look to the future with enthusiasm and with the awareness of having completed a virtuous path of restructuring that will allow us to grow and consolidate our market». 'The shipping - Onorato has detected - is going through a moment of profound change, there are still many turbulences dictated by European fuel regulations and new fuel regulations which we will have to pay continuous attention. That's why we have in Fleet refitting investment programme for 36 million 40% of which will be co-financed thanks to PNRR, and made in Italian shipyards generating a further impact positive on our territory and that will allow us to reach an overall reduction in fleet emissions of 32% exceeding the requirements of Fuel-EU'.
