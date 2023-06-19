To May the traffic of the goods in the port of Valencia is diminished of the -6,2%

The downward trend of cargo traffic in the port of
Valencia in place since September 2021, with the only exceptions of the months
of May 2022 and March 2023, continued last month in
course of which the Spanish port of call has enlivened 6,46
million tons of goods, with a bending of the -6.2%. The
Negative trend is driven by the reduction of the main
commodity item, that of containers, which in May 2023 has
recorded a total of 5.07 million tonnes, with a slight
decrease of -0.5% compared to May 2022 which is more
accentuated if containerized trade is measured in
20' containers handled: last month, in fact, the data is
State 448.108 teu, with a decrease of -6,4% on May 2022 that
was produced by contractions in container flows
embarkation (-22.0%) and disembarkation (-9.4%) partially offset
from the increase in containers in transit (+5.7%). There was also a slight decrease
Conventional freight traffic amounted to 1.06 million
tons (- 0.5%) as well as that of new cars with
A total of 203,618 vehicles handled (-0.8%). More
Significant decline in liquid bulk with 134 thousand tons
(-23.4%), while dry bulk grew by +4.4% to
160 thousand tons.
In the first five months of 2023 the port of Valencia has
Globally handled 21.63 million tons of goods, with
a reduction of -9.6% on the corresponding period of last year
year. Containerized trade alone amounted to 16.93
million tons (- 12.7%) with a handling of container
which turned out pairs to 1.496.030 teu (- 12.3%).