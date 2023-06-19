Livorno will have its own Higher Technical Institute for Logistics

Livorno will have its own Higher Technical Institute for the
Logistics. The Tuscany Region, in fact, has approved the project for
the creation of the training course that was born from a
collaboration between the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, the foundation Italian Super Yatch Life, formerly
leader of the ITS for boating based in Viareggio, and the Chamber
of Commerce of the Maremma and the Tyrrhenian Sea At the new ITS will come
220 thousand euros allocated from the new 2021-2027 programming
of the European Social Fund plus (ESF+).
The course is aimed at 25 graduates, aged
between 18 and 35 years of age on the date of expiry of the notice,
and will start next October 30. The course will be
included among the advanced training courses offered by the Foundation
I.S.Y.L. - Italian Super Yacht Life, and guarantees excellent guarantee of
employability, with percentages ranging from 80% of
participants after six months from the end of the course up to 95% to a
year from the end of the training course.
The professional figure that the course aims to train is
that of the superior technician for infomobility and
logistics infrastructure. It is a professional who will go
to operate in the intermodal transport system carrying out activities
coordination of areas and warehouses, planning activities
logistics and loading / unloading operations for goods and people.