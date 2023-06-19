testata inforMARE
Cerca
20 June 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
13:11 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
CRUISES
From November to January Costa Serena will operate cruises exclusively in India
23 will be made lasting 2-5 days
Genova
June 19, 2023
Costa Cruises will allocate a ship to itineraries carried out exclusively in India and aimed primarily at cruise passengers Indian. This is Costa Serena that from November to January Next will offer a total of 23 cruises from two to five days that will visit Mumbai, Cochin, Goa and the Laccadive Islands.

"We have - underlined Roberto Alberti, deputy Senior President and Commercial Director of Costa Cruises, announcing the next positioning of Costa Serena - a strong and lasting bond with this beautiful country, where we already have sailed in the past with our ships and where many come from our colleagues on board, whom we select through schools of dedicated training based in India. We want to offer Our Indian guests a unique holiday experience aboard Costa Serena, and we can't wait to start our operations in November. Costa Serena will be, therefore, the largest cruise ship to make domestic itineraries in India'. Costa Serena, gross tonnage of 114 thousand tons, can accommodate up to 3,780 passengers.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Port of Livorno, tested the new system for digital management of container inspections
Livorno
Is integrated into the Tuscan Port Community System
PORTS
AD Ports initiates the contract for the realization and management of the new Pointe-Noire multipurpose terminal
Abu Dhabi
Expected an investment of 500 million
PORTS
Signed today the final agreement for the entry of COSCO into the German container terminal CTT
Hong Kong / Hamburg
24.99% percent of the capital will be sold for 80 million euros.
TRUCKING
For T&E, European truck manufacturers are lagging behind their goals for zero emissions
Brussels
Environmental organisation warns that investment and production could leave the EU
Order to Fincantieri for a second extra-luxury cruise ship for Four Seasons Yachts
SHIPYARDS
Order to Fincantieri for a second extra-luxury cruise ship for Four Seasons Yachts
Trieste
Folgiero : the commessa testifies to the start of the resumption of orders in the sector
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -6.2%
Valencia
In the first five months of 2023, the decline was -9.6% percent.
The Moby's new flagship has entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route
SHIPPING
The Moby's new flagship has entered service on the Livorno-Olbia route
Olbia
In autumn it will be reached by the gem in the lineup in China
Inaugurated the multipurpose terminal Trans Misr Terminal of the Egyptian port of Alexandria
PORTS
Inaugurated the multipurpose terminal Trans Misr Terminal of the Egyptian port of Alexandria
Alexandria of Egypt
It is managed by CMA Terminals of CMA CGM Group
PORTS
The AdSP of the Northern Tirreno North "defends in September" the Piombino Logistics
Livorno
The agency believes that the demand for areas in the port of Piombino is oversized compared to the real needs of the company and buds the company's claim to be a sole rail manager
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona decreased by -10.0% percent.
Barcelona
Fifth consecutive month of downturn
PORTS
Right of the Region to the direct connection of the Trieste Campo Marzio railway station and the Molo VII of the Julian port
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Terminals Italy has been granted permission of the new fast corridor between the port of La Spezia and the Segrate terminal
Rome
The rail terminal at Bagnolo Mella has joined the network operated by the FS Group company.
ENVIRONMENT
MSC Cruere confirms the milestone of zero net emissions from its maritime activities by 2050
Geneva
On the next next ship "MSC World America" the systems to virtually eliminate methane from engines
ENVIRONMENT
CLIA highlights the extraordinary commitment of the cruise industry to the reduction of global emissions
Rome
The association in part agrees with T&E : it is necessary-it explains-that the authorities give priority to the supply on the scale of renewable fuels and the installation of terrestrial electrical infrastructure
ENVIRONMENT
T&E stresses that the only way to reduce emissions from cruises is to resort to cold ironing and clean fuels
Brussels
The environmental organization again denounces the damage to the climate produced with the use of LNG
PORTS
The entry into force of the EU border controls regulation could bring European passenger ports to its knees
Brussels
ESPO urges the deferment of the application of the standards, not before the end of 2024, which should be progressive
CRUISES
MSC Cruere lists the ports where its own ships can tie up to the ground power grid
Geneva
The company urges Italian port scars to equip
PORTS
Last April the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna increased by 9.5%
Ravenna
As of May 2023, the preliminary consunation is 2.5 million tonnes, the second highest volume of the last 22 years.
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 1.9%
Singapore
In the first five months of 2023, an increase of 0.5% percent was marked.
PORTS
In May, freight traffic in Russian ports grew by 10%
St. Petersburg
In the first five months of 2023, 379.0 million tons of cargo were handled (+ 11.2%)
In the second quarter of 2023, the connections of Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime services grew by 3.8% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2023, the connections of Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime services grew by 3.8% percent.
Geneva
The only reduction in links has been recorded by the port of Ravenna
Italian exports continue to grow at the Centre, while in the North West, Northeast, South and South and South Africa.
TRADE
Italian exports are growing at the Centre, while the North West, North East, South and South
Rome
Snapshot of the Istat on the conjunctural and trend changes related to the first quarter of this year
PORTS
In Mercitalia Shunting and Dinazzano Po the railway manoeuvres in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
The new concession, which lasted five years, has a total value of 38 million euros.
PORTS
Assigned the extraordinary maintenance work of the docks and the aprons of the port of Augusta
August
Short notice of the tender for the realization of cold ironing plants
DNV buys cyber security company Nixu
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
DNV buys cyber security company Nixu
Oslo
The transaction with a total investment of 98 million euros
MEETINGS
In October an international forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine, starting with infrastructure
Turin
It is organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Ukraine and by FederCamere
PORTS
Website dedicated to the retraining work of the waterfront of the Marina port of Carrara
The Spezia
It was activated by the AdSP of the East Ligure Sea
CRUISES
From November to January Coast Serena will perform cruises exclusively in India
Genoa
It will be carried out 23 of the 2-5-day duration.
EDUCATION
Livorno will have its Superior Technical Institute for Logistics
Livorno
The course, aimed at 25 graduates between the ages of 18 and 35, will start on October 30
Fire on a ferry in the Philippines
ACCIDENTS
Fire on a ferry in the Philippines
Cataiñgan
Passengers and crew have been rescued without consequences.
PORTS
Angopi invites to safeguard the continuity of the production chain in Italian ports
Rome
Highlighted the need for an adjustment of infrastructure
AVIATION
ITA Airways, free of the Court of Auditors to deal with Lufthansa
Rome
The German company will acquire a stake of 41% of the share capital
JOBS
The breakaway National School Transport and Logistics launches the selection of eight port terminal operators
The Spezia
The course will begin in September
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Confitarma initiates a framework convention with the University UNITELMA Sapienza
Rome
Activate a scientific, didactic and formative collaboration
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships buys five container ships of the average capacity of 1,850 teu
Oslo
The overall purchase price is 136.4 million
SHIPPING
CMA CGM includes the port of Salerno in the North Europe-East Med service
Marseille
Will be scaled up in the northbound relationship
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
The AdSP of the Northern Tirreno North won the last battle in the war against cyber pirates
Livorno
Neutralized the effects of DDoS attacks
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
A preliminary agreement has been reached on the renewal of the West Coast USA port workers contract
San Francisco
ILWU and PMA announced this
PORTS
In May, container traffic in Hong Kong port fell by -18.1%
Hong Kong
In the first five months of 2023, the reduction was -13.3%
SEAFARERS
Confitarma, well the clarification on how to renew seafarers ' training certificates
Rome
Mattioli : the simplification of administrative fulfillment is a necessity no longer postponable
PORTS
The work of dredging the imbocation of the port of San Benedetto del Tronto has been taken into action.
Ancona
The intervention responds to the demands of local fleet operators
LOGISTICS
Metrocargo Italia is carrying out a new warehouse in Arquata Scrivia
Genoa
The area of 4,000 square meters will double at the beginning of next year
PORTS
Still a month of drop to two percentage figures of container traffic for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Long Beach / Los Angeles
On Friday, in Palermo, a conference on "Maritime Infrastructure : Works and Services for Security in the Ports"
Rome
It is organized by the Angopi
Port of Salerno, proclaimed the state of agitation of precarious workers Intime
Salerno
Request the activation of the cooling table and conciliation
AVIATION
ANAMA's disappointment over the ban on the expansion of the Cargo City of Malpensa airport
Milan
Albertini : severe absence of a systemic view of the policy in support of the development of the logistics system and international trade
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri has entered into a contract of assistance for German submarines
Trieste
It will take five years and envisions call interventions
LOGISTICS
Federlogistics calls for accelerating digitalization of logistics and ports
Genoa
Among the proposed actions, we are pushing many Port System Authorities, especially in the Mezzogiorno, to equip Port Community Systems
INDUSTRY
Accelleron adapts the design of turbochargers to the decarbonisation needs of shipping
Baden
The replacement of the rotor subgroup takes place on the occasion of a single stopover of the ship in a port
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tradelog relies on Metrocargo Italia with new intermodal traffic between France and Italy
Genoa
Provides for the transport of container silo full of anhydride powder
ECONOMY
Agreement the Italian and Mauritanian maritime clusters
Rome
It has been initialed by Federation of the Sea, Cluster BIG and Cluster Maritime Mauritanien
PORTS
Webuild, posits about 100,000 tons of gravel for Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
Two ships carry 3,000 tons of material per day from Piombino
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
SHIPPING
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
Go Ligure
The line links Italy with Turkey through the port of Piraeus
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt deem positive the government's first measures on maritime transport
Rome
Urge to reconsider the allocation of resources for the training of staff by providing them to workers
INDUSTRY
Thales opens a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal in La Spezia
The Spezia
The goal is the strengthening of the partnership with the Italian Navy.
Today in Copenhagen, the baptism of MSC Euribia will take place
CRUISES
Today in Copenhagen, baptism will take place in Copenhagen. MSC Euribia
Copenhagen
The 22nd ship of MSC Cruciere will be employed in Northern Europe
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
ENVIRONMENT
In Genoa, the largest photovoltaic plant carried out by private individuals in port areas in Italy
It was installed by the shipyard Friend & Co. with an investment of around one million euros
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich rents a bettle for LNG at Dutch Titan
Genoa
It has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters. Will be used in Europe
PORTS
APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg
The Hague
The activity was started in March 2021
TRUCKING
The Committee of the AdSP Ligure West urges to recognize the narrowers of the promised drivers after the collapse of Morandi bridge
ASSOCIATIONS
Gaudenzio Relatives appointed Director-General of ANCIP
Rome
He is legal expert in maritime-port and lecturer in the Law of Transport
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
On Friday, in Palermo, a conference on "Maritime Infrastructure : Works and Services for Security in the Ports"
Rome
It is organized by the Angopi
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Examining China's Global Port Empire
(The National Interest)
Ocean Wilsons says reviewing investment in Brazil's Wilson Sons
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile