The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
has activated at www.waterfrontmdc.it
a new website dedicated to the redevelopment of the
waterfront of the port of Marina di Carrara, IT platform
which has been designed to inform not only the community
local but, in general, all those interested in knowing,
deepen and follow the evolution of the great work of Raccordo
between sea, port and city.
The photographic contents and videos on the site will be
constantly updated and will make it possible to follow in time
real the progress of the work of the various areas of
intervention, while project renderings will provide
A visual preview of what the new waterfront will look like
once completed. The "news" section retraces the
History of the project through the publication of the main
press releases issued on the occasion of its highlights.
The new website is funded through the
Connecting Europe - CEF Transport within the project "MARBLE"
- MARitime port Bridging Landside infrastructurE" with which
Some interventions of the new waterfront will be co-financed, from the
new road and rail access bridge to the port, to the
Cycle and pedestrian walkway to the maritime works of accommodation
of the mouth of the Carrione stream.