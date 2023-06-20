AD Ports signs the contract for the construction and management of the new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire

The harbour and logistic group emirate AD Ports has signed
with the Government of the Republic of the Congo the contract of
30-year concession, with the possibility of
extend it for a further 20 years under the same conditions, to
build and manage the new multipurpose terminal New East Mole
Port in the port of Pointe-Noire. The contractual agreement follows the
Letter of intent signed by the parties last March
(
of 15
March
2023).
The planned investment by the Abu Dhabi company
over 30 years it amounts to 500 million dollars, of which 220
million in the first phase of the project, which is expected to take place
completed in the next 30 months.