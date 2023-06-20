DNV buys cyber security company Nixu

The operation with a total investment of 98 million euros
Oslo
June 20, 2023
The Norwegian Classification and Certification Society
DNV will buy, for a total of 98 million euros, the entire
capital is the Finnish Nixu Corporation, a company specialized in
provision of IT security services, as a result of
a public offer through which DNV acquired ownership
of more than 93% of Nixu's shares. After the acquisition of the
remaining securities, we will proceed to the delistin of Nixu that
will exit the Nasdaq Helsinki stock market.
