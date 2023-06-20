Port of Livorno, tested the new system for the digital management of container inspections

In the port of Livorno a
Innovative service for the management of controls in the square that
will allow shippers to remotely request the
terminalista the provision of the container. In turn the
Terminal operator will be able to interact with the software to
indicate the time window for making available the
container and the control area where it will be
completed the physical inspection. With simultaneous notification will be
inform the control bodies involved in the activities of
inspection. These activities will be tracked, with
constant updating of information relating to times and seals
affixed to the controlled containers. In addition, the information will be
made available to the Customs and Monopolies Agency,
enhancing ongoing digitalisation initiatives, such as Port
Tracking, and providing tools to support coordination between
bodies for the next application of the Single Customs Window and
of Controls (SUDOCO).
An integral part of the Tuscan Port Community System, the
platform of the Port System Authority that digitizes
and simplifies the information flows linked to the operations of
import and export of goods, the new module
computer scientist, which in a first phase will be operational at the
Terminal Darsena Toscana and Terminal Lorenzini, was
presented this morning during a "launch" event in which
Representatives of the associations of
category (SPEDIMAR, ASAMAR, Association of Customs Brokers
Florence), the Customs and Monopolies Agency, the
control and affected container terminals.