The judiciary has ordered the detention of five ships of Siremar

After the seizure of three ferries of Caronte & Tourist
arranged a few days ago
(
of 6
June
2023), the judiciary ordered the detention of five
ships of the shipping company Siremar - Caronte & Tourist
Minor Islands of the Caronte & Tourist Spa group. Following the
detention of further units, ordered because the ships
would not be suitable for the transport of persons with mobility
reduced, Siremar cancelled departures of maritime services of
line on the routes Milazzo-Eolie, Trapani-Egadi, Trapani-Pantelleria
and Lipari-Milazzo.