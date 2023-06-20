Assarmatori asks the government of patriots to defend the national fleet

The competitiveness of the Italian naval flag is
threatened by the 'extra costs associated with regulations for
energy transition" and "problems
daily life arising from a bureaucratic machine that does not find
feedback in other European countries». The alarm for the
possible thinning of the consistency of the Italian fleet,
by 'a movement of the ships of national shipowners under
flag of other States, including Community States', was the
launched by the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, in
Occasion of today's assembly of the association that adheres to
Conftrasporto-Confcommercio and which brings together Italian shipowners,
European and third countries that operate regularly in Italy.
Opening the event, which took place at the Grand Hotel Parco
of the Princes of Rome, Messina addressed directly to the
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini,
Present at the assembly: "Lowering the Italian flag - has
affirmed the president of Assarmatori - means lowering a
An important part of the Italianness of the world, it is a
Surrender of sovereignty means questioning a
substantial part of Italian maritime occupation, move
Abroad, decision-making centres on which the
Procurement, the services carried out today by Italian companies».
Touching chords dear to Salvini, and much more to the first
Minister Meloni, Messina recalled that "soon our
Country will be called upon to implement what the
European Commission, or extend the benefits provided by our
Aid scheme also for activities carried out on vessels which
They fly European flags. At that point - warned the president
of Assarmatori - shipowners could opt for other flags,
that guarantee shipping companies a bureaucracy
simple, intuitive, modern and digitized, immediate in
answers and above all marked by pragmatism".
"A work of structural simplification - he continued
Messina in his report to the assembly - is no longer
postponable and is feasible at no cost, while the excess of
Bureaucracy has a cost, including in terms of loss of
competitiveness. The motto of this government is "I do not
disturb those who work" and for this we expect a lot.
We want to preserve the Italian flag but we must be put
in the best conditions to compete in a sector, such as that
shipping, which is by definition international».
Referring to the issue of maritime employment, Messina
Underlined that "in our sector there is room for
New workforce, we need it. However - he denounced -
Enlistment procedures are time-consuming, costly and
cumbersome, with the consequence that young people look with greater
interest elsewhere'.
The president of Assarmatori also focused on the
Issue of standards for reducing fleet emissions:
"Italian shipowners - said Mesina - are ready to do
their part, but the rules dictated by the European Union on the subject
of state aid to benefit from the €500 million
allocated in the Complementary Fund to the PNRR have imagined
investments in technologies that do not exist or that, if they exist,
involve the use of fuels that are not yet available. The limits
Territorial and temporal did the rest, given that for many
Types of ships European shipbuilding is no longer
able to build."