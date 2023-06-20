The towing company Boluda Towage enters the port of Hong Kong
A joint venture with CK Hutchison Holdings is established
Hong Kong
June 20, 2023
The towing company Boluda Towage of the Spanish group
Boluda Corporación Marítima has further expanded
its presence in Asia, so far limited to the region
of the Indian Ocean, acquiring a stake in the Hongkong Salvage and
Towage Services Ltd. (HKSTS), a new joint venture formed
together with the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. group of Hong Kong, which has
made the rescue and towing activities operated
by Hongkong Salvage & Towage Ltd. (HKST) of the Hongkong Group
United Dockyards Ltd. (HUD) which is wholly owned
of CK Hutchison Holdings. The latter is active in the
port sector mainly through the company
terminalista Hutchison Port Holdings of which it holds 80% of the
capital.
"Boluda's entry into the Hong Kong partnership
Salvage and Towage Services Limited - underlined the president
of the Boluda Corporación Marítima, Vicente Boluda Fos
- represents a unique and fantastic opportunity for
strengthen Boluda Towage on the Asian continent and, in particular,
in one of its main ports: Hong Kong'.
The new joint venture also strongly strengthens ties
among the Boluda maritime group, which has a fleet of more than 700 ships,
and the network of terminals operated in 54 ports by Hutchison Ports.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher