The port authority of Genoa modifies the tender for the concession of the railway shunting service

The tender procedure for the assignment in
five-year concession, with option for further
two years and extension for a further six months, of the shunting service
railway in the port of Genoa, which provided for an amount of 55.47
million euros with tenders sent by 29 May,
the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has
decided the renewal of the procedure by reviewing - explained the institution
PORTUALE - «Some elements with respect to the tender facility, to
protection of the development of a stability scenario
the provision of the service of general interest in support of the
period of intense infrastructural transformation of the port, in the
compliance with social clauses and to guarantee levels
employment'.
Since 2010 the service is carried out exclusively by FuoriMuro
Port and Railway Services that in recent weeks has
appealed to the Regional Administrative Court for the
Liguria for the purpose of a revision of the call because, in the opinion
of the company, the rates provided for the execution of the
Railway shunting service would not ensure the coverage of
costs.
In 2022 the railway shunting activities in the port of
Genoa moved 9,235 trains for a total of 141,312 wagons
railways, with increments of +6.6% and +0.5% respectively
on the previous year, of which 5,925 trains (+7.0%) for 91,921 wagons
(+6.0%) enlivened in the port area of Pra'-Voltri and 3,310 trains
(+6.1%) for 49.391 wagons (- 8.2%) in the harbour area of
Sampierdarena.