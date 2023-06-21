The quarterly decline in the value of FedEx's revenues was accentuated

In the last quarter of fiscal year 2023,
corresponding to the last period March-May, it was
accentuated the reduction in the value of the revenues of the logistics group and
of FedEx express deliveries, a negative trend that began in
second quarter of the financial year after the phase had faded
of strong growth in turnover coinciding with the spread
globally of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences
measures taken by governments to limit mobility and
contain the health crisis.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, revenues from
Group amounted to $21.93 billion, down by
-10.1% compared to the same period of the fiscal year
previous when, with 24.39 billion, FedEx had recorded the
historical record of quarterly turnover. In the quarter
March-May of this year revenues from activities
of express deliveries worldwide stood at 10.41
billion dollars (- 12.8%), those generated by deliveries
expressed in the USA and Canada at 8.30 billion (-2.3%) and revenues
products from groupage shipments to 2.27 billion (-17.7%). The profit
operating has been of 1,50 billion dollars (- 21.9%) and
net profit of €1.54 billion (+175.6%).
FedEx announced last quarter results
of the 2023 financial year were negatively affected by the
continued weakness in demand and rising costs,
partially offset by measures to reduce expenditure, and
improving results in the delivery segment
national in the USA. The American company has announced that the
Quarterly results also include non-impairment charges
monetary payments of $70 million determined by the decision of
permanently withdraw 18 aircraft and 34 engines from service
Related to Comply with the Modernization Program of the
FedEx Express' air fleet, enhance its global network and
better align air network capacity with demand
current and the expected one.
In the entire fiscal year 2023 the group's revenues
amounted to $90.15 billion, down by
-3.6% on the previous year, the operating profit has been of
4,91 billion (- 21.3%) and profit clearly of 3,97 billion dollars
(+3,8%).