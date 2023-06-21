Dellepiane is the new president of the European Tugowners Association
He succeeds Vicente Boluda Ceballos
Alicante
June 21, 2023
On the occasion of the assembly of the European Tugowners Association
(ETA), held last week in Alicante, after two years of
appointment the president of the association, the Spaniard Vicente Boluda
Ceballos, vice president of Boluda Towage, passed the baton
to the Italian Alberto Dellepiane, CEO of
Rimorchiatori Riuniti Porto di Genova and president of Assorimorchiatori, which will lead
The European Association of Towing Companies in the
next two years. Dellepiane leaves the position of vice president
of ETA to Mattias Hellstrom of Svitzer Sverige.
