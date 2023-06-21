Extension of the Fincantieri-ONEX agreement to more advanced surface military ships

The Greek shipbuilding company ONEX Shipyards has
announced an expansion of production cooperation and
Maintenance of corvettes with Gruppo Navalmeccanico Italiano
Fincantieri formally sanctioned with an agreement signed to the
End of last year
(
of 19
December
2022). The Greek company has specified that the new
Understanding includes the establishment of a new ship production line
at the Elefsis shipyard and provides, in addition to the
construction of corvettes, the expansion of production also to ships
Most advanced surface soldiers for the Navy
Greek, especially of frigates.
With the extension of collaboration and new activities
A significant increase in employment is expected, with the
creation of more than 2,400 new jobs.
Yesterday, meanwhile, at the headquarters of Unindustria Rome took place
a meeting between Fincantieri and the national delegations of Fim, Fiom
and UILM which led to the signing of an innovative agreement for
the establishment of insurance coverage for Group employees
navalmeccanico that provides covers with charges totally borne
of the company, to guarantee the following serious situations, and
Dramatic that can affect people's lives: disability
permanent disease; permanent disability due to accidents
non-professional; risk of non-self-sufficiency (so-called Long Term
Care). The trade unions have specified that the agreement is
was signed in implementation of what had been provided, in
health and supplementary health care, from the agreement
supplementary of 27 October 2022 and is part of the vast
Fincantieri's corporate welfare system, strongly attentive to
well-being of workers and their families.
Fincantieri has also made available to workers
the opportunity to further enrich the protection of
these events by recognizing the possibility for individuals to
supplement insurance coverage, with charges borne by
advantageous conditions, adhering to voluntary packages that will be
available from October 2023. The application of the Agreement will be
extended also to the workers of Cetena, Isotta Fraschini Motori and
Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, subsidiaries of the group
Fincantieri to which the supplementary applies.
Yesterday's meeting also addressed the issue
of smart-working. In this regard, Fim, Fiom and Uilm have made
I note that openings have been made in order to arrive at a new
agreement (the current one expires in August 2023) in terms of
disconnection, time slots where to place the service, place
where to work and use the
days on a monthly basis and no longer weekly, while
There are still important distances as far as the
days of use and the company perimeter of people
Involved.