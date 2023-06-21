Last year, the volume of ship dismantling around the world halved
New construction decreased by -8.6%
Ginevra
June 21, 2023
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD) published data on construction and demolition volumes
ships built in 2022 resulting in 55.6 million
gross tonnage of new shipbuilding carried out
last year, with a decrease of -8.6% on 2021. 95.3% of
Total constructions of 2022 was carried out in the
Asian shipyards totalled 53.0 million
tons of gross tonnage of new ships (- 9.9%). Following the
European shipyards with less than 2,5 million GRT (+32.6%),
equal to 4.4% of the total. In Italian shipyards only, the
Production amounted to 731 thousand tons of gross tonnage
(+46,5%).
As for ship dismantling, last year in the world there were
a total of 7.5 million tonnes of
gross tonnage, half compared to 2021 being the decrease of the
-49,3%. In 2022 almost all demolitions (the
95.9%) occurred in Asian shipyards which totalled 7.2
million GRT (-50.1%); Following the European shipyards with 92 thousand
tons of gross tonnage of ships dismantled (- 52.6%) and America with
81 thousand GRT (-53.4%). Last year in Italy were not
Dismantling ships compared to dismantling for less than 5 thousand GRT
made in 2021.
