In 2022, volumes for the main markets transported by Kombiverkehr increased except with Southern Europe

Last year the German combined transport company
road-rail Kombiverkehr has made shipments pairs to 969 thousand
heavy vehicles transported by rail, with an increment of +3.4%
on 2021, of which 208 thousand carried out nationally (+9.1%) and
761 thousand in the international arena (+1.9%). In terms of containers
from 20 feet handled, in 2022 shipments amounted to
1,94 million teu (+3.4%). Kombiverkehr specified that great
Part of the growth in volumes transported was
achieved in the first quarter of the year, while in the
Negative impacts were recorded in the remainder of 2022
inflation, high energy costs and the many
works on railway infrastructure.
The German company has announced that in the whole of 2022 the volumes
Movements increased in almost all markets, with a
increment of +25.4% of shipments with the Benelux (+25.4%), of the
+1.4% of those with northern Europe and to and from ports
Baltic Sea Germans, +5.2% with Eastern Europe and
south-east and +6.4% with Western Europe. Exceptions
transport with southern Europe, the axis on which Kombiverkehr
achieves the highest volumes, which last year
accused a decrease of -2.3%, with volumes that are decreased of -2.2%
on lines between Germany and Italy and -6.6% between Germany and
Spain/France.
Last year the revenues of Kombiverkehr are increased of +9.7%
rising to the record value of 462.7 million euros. Net profit is
State of 368 thousand euros compared to about 1.6 million in 2021.
On the occasion of today's presentation of the results
achieved in 2022 at the shareholders' meeting, the management
of the German company has reiterated the need to be
Introduced a climate bonus for shippers and shippers
using environmentally friendly rail transport services
of their goods and which must at the same time bear the effects of
costs determined by the effects of infrastructure projects in
course.