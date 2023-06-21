Agreement between the Adriatic ports of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia to collaborate in the decarbonization of the sector

The Adriatic ports of Italy, Slovenia and Croatia have
Signed a joint protocol for the creation of a system
of cross-border cooperation in the field of decarbonisation
of the port sector. The agreement was signed today in
occasion of the conference "Green and intelligent ports in the
Adriatic-Ionian region. Decarbonisation and digitalisation
of ports and freight transport" held in Trieste at the MIB and
organized by the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic in collaboration with the FVG Region and under the
hopes of the European Macrostrategy for the Adriatic-Ionian Region
(EUSAIR).
In recent years the ports that overlook the shore
Adriatic of the three countries have collaborated to improve their
environmental performance and their efficiency through solutions
telematics, both within NAPA - the association that brings together the
ports of Ravenna, Venice, Trieste, Koper and Rijeka - both
in the framework of several projects co-financed by European funds with
led by the Julian airport, including SUSPORT (SUStainable PORTs) and
DIGSEA (Digitalisation of multimodal transport in the Sea
Adriatico) within the Interreg Italy-Croatia programme; beyond
ad ACCESSMILE - (Improving the accessibility of the last
better for rural and peripheral areas at the main TEN-T nodes
of Central Europe through ICT) of the Interreg Central programme
Europe. The knowledge developed within these projects,
together with those of EALING (European flagship action for cold
ironing in ports) of the CEF Program have been systematized
bringing the experiences of more than thirty realities between
ports, freight ports and logistics operators belonging to eleven countries
European.
During today's conference, the main
results of these initiatives. Among the speakers, Professor Thierry
Vanelslander of the University of Antwerp illustrated the
Latest research findings on challenges and possible solutions
available to improve their environmental performance. Gadi
Benmoshe, Vice Chairman of the Collaboration Committee
telematics of the IAPH (International Association of Ports and
Harbors) highlighted the increasingly topical challenges related to
cyber security, also in the port area. Finally, Professor
Pierluigi Coppola, coordinator of Thematic Group No 2 of the
EUSAIR strategy, highlighted the role of green and digital ports
In the wider context of the Adriatic-Ionian region. Per
The meeting was also attended by Anne Jensen, European coordinator of the
Adriatic-Baltic corridor, which in the afternoon visited the port
of Trieste together with the president of the Julian AdSP, Zeno
D'Agostino.